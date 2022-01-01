Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Atlanta

Go
Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Atlanta restaurants that serve risotto

SOHO American Bistro image

 

SOHO American Bistro

4300 Paces Ferry Road, Suite 107, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato Basil Risotto$9.50
More about SOHO American Bistro
Novo Cucina image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES

Novo Cucina

5592 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody

Avg 4.6 (921 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Risotto Mantecato$19.00
Carnaroli rice, caramelized onions, 12-year balsamico, Parmigiano Reggiano
Risotto ai Funghi$19.00
Carnaroli rice, wild mushrooms, Parmigiano Reggiano
Risotto ai Frutti di Mare$24.00
Carnaroli rice, mixed seafood
More about Novo Cucina
Under the Cork Tree image

 

Under the Cork Tree

5600 Roswell Road Northeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Risotto$14.00
More about Under the Cork Tree
Cuts Steakhouse image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Cuts Steakhouse

60 Andrew Young International Blvd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.2 (3426 reviews)
Takeout
Risotto Fritters$16.00
More about Cuts Steakhouse
BoccaLupo image

 

BoccaLupo

753 Edgewood Avenue, Atlanta

Avg 5 (2572 reviews)
Risotto$29.00
More about BoccaLupo

Browse other tasty dishes in Atlanta

Stew

Milkshakes

Tuna Salad

Corn Dogs

Veggie Salad

Fish Tacos

Avocado Toast

Asian Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Atlanta to explore

Buckhead

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Old Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Westside / Home Park

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Grant Park

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Inman Park

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

East Atlanta Village

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Poncey-Highland

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Atlanta to explore

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Lithia Springs

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Austell

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1308 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston