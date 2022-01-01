Risotto in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve risotto
SOHO American Bistro
4300 Paces Ferry Road, Suite 107, Atlanta
|Tomato Basil Risotto
|$9.50
Novo Cucina
5592 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody
|Risotto Mantecato
|$19.00
Carnaroli rice, caramelized onions, 12-year balsamico, Parmigiano Reggiano
|Risotto ai Funghi
|$19.00
Carnaroli rice, wild mushrooms, Parmigiano Reggiano
|Risotto ai Frutti di Mare
|$24.00
Carnaroli rice, mixed seafood
Cuts Steakhouse
60 Andrew Young International Blvd NE, Atlanta
|Risotto Fritters
|$16.00