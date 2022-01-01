Roast beef sandwiches in Atlanta
Petit Chou
662 Memorial Dr Se, Atlanta
|Roast Beef Sandwich
|$15.00
Roast beef, Cheddar, Mayo, Mustard
Cafe At Pharr Vinings
4300 Paces Ferry Rd SE Unit 244, Atlanta
|Roast Beef Sandwich
|$12.99
Italian sliced roast beef with lettuce, tomato, mustard, and mayo..on your choice of bread.
Alon's Bakery and Market
3500 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta
|Roast Beef Sandwich
|$12.49
Meyer's all natural roast beef, romaine lettuce, tomato, rosemary balsamic mayonnaise, on house-made country french bread.