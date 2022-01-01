Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rotisserie chicken in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve rotisserie chicken

KARV Kitchen image

 

KARV Kitchen - 5126 Peachtree Blvd 200B

5126 Peachtree Blvd 200B, Chamblee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
HALF ROTISSERIE CHICKEN$17.95
Marinated, roasted & tossed in
our KARV spice blend. Served with
one side & one signature sauce
WHOLE ROTISSERIE CHICKEN FM$29.95
Whole rotisserie chicken comes with two sides and one signature sauce
More about KARV Kitchen - 5126 Peachtree Blvd 200B
Consumer pic

 

Southbound - 5394 Peachtree Rd.

5394 Peachtree Road, Chamblee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rotisserie Chicken$24.00
More about Southbound - 5394 Peachtree Rd.
Item pic

 

Velvet Taco - Atlanta - Atlanta - Interlock

1115 Howell Mill Rd, Bldg 300, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
#2 Rotisserie Chicken$4.50
queso blanco, roasted corn pico, charred tomato poblano salsa, cilantro, corn tortilla
More about Velvet Taco - Atlanta - Atlanta - Interlock

