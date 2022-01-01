Rotisserie chicken in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve rotisserie chicken
More about KARV Kitchen - 5126 Peachtree Blvd 200B
KARV Kitchen - 5126 Peachtree Blvd 200B
5126 Peachtree Blvd 200B, Chamblee
|HALF ROTISSERIE CHICKEN
|$17.95
Marinated, roasted & tossed in
our KARV spice blend. Served with
one side & one signature sauce
|WHOLE ROTISSERIE CHICKEN FM
|$29.95
Whole rotisserie chicken comes with two sides and one signature sauce
More about Southbound - 5394 Peachtree Rd.
Southbound - 5394 Peachtree Rd.
5394 Peachtree Road, Chamblee
|Rotisserie Chicken
|$24.00