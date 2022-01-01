Salmon in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve salmon
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Fresh to Order
860 Peachtree St, Atlanta
|Grilled Salmon Entree
|$16.90
Roasted Corn Relish, Baby Greens, Your choice of: Fresh Coconut Curry Sauce OR Black Bean Orange Sauce
|Grilled Salmon Panini
|$11.50
Salmon, Avocado, Baby Greens, Corn Cilantro Relish, Tarragon Aioli
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN
Wagaya - Emory
1579 N Decatur Rd NE, Atlanta
|Salmon
|Salmon Avocado
|$6.50
BQE Restaurant and Lounge
262 Edgewood Ave NE, Atlanta
|blackened salmon alfredo
|$22.00
Dairies Coffeehouse and Cold Brew Bar
777 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta
|Smoked Salmon Toast (NF)
|$8.75
Bantam and Biddy
1544 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Atlanta
|Sauteed Salmon (GF)
|$16.95
5 oz. salmon filet, dill mustard sauce, 2 sides. Served with our GF jalapeño cornbread.
SOHO American Bistro
4300 Paces Ferry Road, Suite 107, Atlanta
|Salmon
|$31.00
Local Green Atlanta
800 Forest St. NW, Atlanta
|"Salmon Philly Quesadilla " NEW
|$15.99
Best selling "Rappers Delight" Salmon Philly made as a quesadilla. Same amazing taste,less carbs NO REGRETS
|Rappers Delight - Salmon Philly
|$15.99
Fresh grilled salmon topped with seasoned grilled peppers, mushrooms and onions covered with melted vegan mozzarella, drizzled with our special tangy "Liquid Gold" sauce served on a toasted brioche roll. (Fries sold separately)
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Breakfast Boys
3387 Main St, College Park
|Salmon Hash
|$21.95
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Local Green Atlanta
19 Joseph E Lowery, Atlanta
|"Salmon Philly Quesadilla" NEW
|$15.99
Best selling “Rappers Delight” Salmon philly made as a quesadilla. Same Amazing taste, Less carbs. NO REGRETS
|Rappers Delight - Salmon Philly
|$15.99
Fresh grilled salmon topped with seasoned grilled peppers, mushrooms and onions covered with melted vegan mozzarella, drizzled with our special tangy "Liquid Gold" sauce served on a toasted brioche roll. (Fries sold separately)
Slim & Husky's
1016 Howell Mill Rd., Atlanta
|Smoking Herb with Salmon
|$12.00
S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Smoked Salmon
SANDWICHES
Volare Bistro
603 N Central Ave, Hapeville
|Grilled Salmon
|$28.00
Grilled or blackened salmon, sauteed spinach, farmers' market vegetables, citrus emulsion.
SMOKED SALMON • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL
Nakato Japanese Restaurant
1776 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta
|Salmon Avocado Roll
|$9.00
inside: salmon and avocado
|Sake (Salmon) Nigiri
|$5.50
on top of sushi rice
Flying Fish Sushi & Hand Rolls
1235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW Suite 130, Atlanta
|Sake N (salmon)
|$7.00
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Get Fruity Cafe
3707 Main Street, College Park
|Jerk Salmon Wrap
|$10.95
Grilled Salmon, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Jerk BBQ Sauce and Sweet Vidalia Onion Dressing
|Jerk Salmon & Shrimp Salad
|$16.95
Green Leaf Lettuce, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Jalapeños, Carrots and Avocado
Encore Hookah Bar & Bistro
320 Luckie St NW, Atlanta
|Blackened Atlantic Salmon
|$16.00
PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON
Slim & Husky's
581 Metropolitan Pkwy, Atlanta
|Smoking Herb with Salmon
|$12.00
S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Smoked Salmon
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRUITS
Fresh to Order
1260 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta
|Grilled Salmon Entree
|$16.90
Roasted Corn Relish, Baby Greens, Your choice of: Fresh Coconut Curry Sauce OR Black Bean Orange Sauce
|Grilled Salmon Panini
|$11.50
Salmon, Avocado, Baby Greens, Corn Cilantro Relish, Tarragon Aioli
10th & Piedmont / Gilbert's
991 Piemdont Ave. Ne, Atlanta
|Salmon Alfredo
|$19.95
Salmon Alfredo w/
Blackened Atlantic Salmon, Fettucine in Creamy Alfredo
Sauce, Mushrooms, Asparagus
Get Fruity Cafe
5015 OLD NATIONAL HWY SUITE I, College park
|Jerk Salmon Wrap
|$10.95
Grilled Salmon, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Jerk BBQ Sauce and Sweet Vidalia Onion Dressing
|SALMON CROISSANT
|$6.95
TACOS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BGR Grille
1603 White Way, East Point
|Smoked Salmon Grill Mix
|$11.99
|Smoked Salmon Philly
|$12.49
Spice House
375 14th Street NW, Atlanta
|Tropical Salmon
|$26.00
Wild-caught salmon topped with a tropical glaze served with garlic mashed potatoes and broccolini
Local Green Atlanta
276 Decatur St SE, Atlanta
|Rappers Delight - Salmon Philly
|$15.99
Fresh grilled salmon topped with seasoned grilled peppers, mushrooms and onions covered with melted vegan mozzarella, drizzled with our special tangy "Liquid Gold" sauce served on a toasted brioche roll. (Fries sold separately)
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Beverly
790 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta
|Blackened Salmon
|$22.00
|Salmon sliders
|$14.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Arize Breakfast Cafe
3650 Marketplace Blvd, East Point
|Salmon Croquettes
|$14.50
Dantanna's Surf & Turf
3400 Around Lenox Rd NE Ste 304, Atlanta
|Peppered Salmon Filet
|$28.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Nook on Piedmont Park
1144 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta
|Salmon B.L.T.
|$13.50
Salmon filet topped with Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce,
tomato, and homemade creamy basil sauce on a multigrain bun.
- 2