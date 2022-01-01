Salmon in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants that serve salmon

Grilled Salmon Entree image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fresh to Order

860 Peachtree St, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (9016 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Salmon Entree$16.90
Roasted Corn Relish, Baby Greens, Your choice of: Fresh Coconut Curry Sauce OR Black Bean Orange Sauce
Grilled Salmon Panini$11.50
Salmon, Avocado, Baby Greens, Corn Cilantro Relish, Tarragon Aioli
More about Fresh to Order
Wagaya - Emory image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN

Wagaya - Emory

1579 N Decatur Rd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (193 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon
Salmon Avocado$6.50
More about Wagaya - Emory
BQE Restaurant and Lounge image

 

BQE Restaurant and Lounge

262 Edgewood Ave NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
blackened salmon alfredo$22.00
More about BQE Restaurant and Lounge
Dairies Coffeehouse and Cold Brew Bar image

 

Dairies Coffeehouse and Cold Brew Bar

777 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Toast (NF)$8.75
More about Dairies Coffeehouse and Cold Brew Bar
Sauteed Salmon (GF) image

 

Bantam and Biddy

1544 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sauteed Salmon (GF)$16.95
5 oz. salmon filet, dill mustard sauce, 2 sides. Served with our GF jalapeño cornbread.
More about Bantam and Biddy
SOHO American Bistro image

 

SOHO American Bistro

4300 Paces Ferry Road, Suite 107, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon$31.00
More about SOHO American Bistro
"Salmon Philly Quesadilla " NEW image

 

Local Green Atlanta

800 Forest St. NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
"Salmon Philly Quesadilla " NEW$15.99
Best selling "Rappers Delight" Salmon Philly made as a quesadilla. Same amazing taste,less carbs NO REGRETS
Rappers Delight - Salmon Philly$15.99
Fresh grilled salmon topped with seasoned grilled peppers, mushrooms and onions covered with melted vegan mozzarella, drizzled with our special tangy "Liquid Gold" sauce served on a toasted brioche roll. (Fries sold separately)
More about Local Green Atlanta
The Breakfast Boys image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Breakfast Boys

3387 Main St, College Park

Avg 4 (90 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon Hash$21.95
More about The Breakfast Boys
"Salmon Philly Quesadilla" NEW image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Local Green Atlanta

19 Joseph E Lowery, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (1182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
"Salmon Philly Quesadilla" NEW$15.99
Best selling “Rappers Delight” Salmon philly made as a quesadilla. Same Amazing taste, Less carbs. NO REGRETS
Rappers Delight - Salmon Philly$15.99
Fresh grilled salmon topped with seasoned grilled peppers, mushrooms and onions covered with melted vegan mozzarella, drizzled with our special tangy "Liquid Gold" sauce served on a toasted brioche roll. (Fries sold separately)
More about Local Green Atlanta
Smoking Herb with Salmon image

 

Slim & Husky's

1016 Howell Mill Rd., Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoking Herb with Salmon$12.00
S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Smoked Salmon
More about Slim & Husky's
Grilled Salmon image

SANDWICHES

Volare Bistro

603 N Central Ave, Hapeville

Avg 4.6 (727 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Salmon$28.00
Grilled or blackened salmon, sauteed spinach, farmers' market vegetables, citrus emulsion.
More about Volare Bistro
Nakato Japanese Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL

Nakato Japanese Restaurant

1776 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (3900 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Avocado Roll$9.00
inside: salmon and avocado
Sake (Salmon) Nigiri$5.50
on top of sushi rice
More about Nakato Japanese Restaurant
Sake N (salmon) image

 

Flying Fish Sushi & Hand Rolls

‪1235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW Suite 130‬, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sake N (salmon)$7.00
More about Flying Fish Sushi & Hand Rolls
Jerk Salmon Wrap image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Get Fruity Cafe

3707 Main Street, College Park

Avg 4.2 (1051 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Jerk Salmon Wrap$10.95
Grilled Salmon, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Jerk BBQ Sauce and Sweet Vidalia Onion Dressing
Jerk Salmon & Shrimp Salad$16.95
Green Leaf Lettuce, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Jalapeños, Carrots and Avocado
More about Get Fruity Cafe
Encore Hookah Bar & Bistro image

 

Encore Hookah Bar & Bistro

320 Luckie St NW, Atlanta

Avg 3.8 (477 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Atlantic Salmon$16.00
More about Encore Hookah Bar & Bistro
Smoking Herb with Salmon image

PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON

Slim & Husky's

581 Metropolitan Pkwy, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (2751 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoking Herb with Salmon$12.00
S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Smoked Salmon
More about Slim & Husky's
Item pic

 

Toast On Lenox

2770 Lenox Road NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Croquette$18.00
More about Toast On Lenox
Grilled Salmon Entree image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRUITS

Fresh to Order

1260 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (5116 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Salmon Entree$16.90
Roasted Corn Relish, Baby Greens, Your choice of: Fresh Coconut Curry Sauce OR Black Bean Orange Sauce
Grilled Salmon Panini$11.50
Salmon, Avocado, Baby Greens, Corn Cilantro Relish, Tarragon Aioli
More about Fresh to Order
10th & Piedmont / Gilbert's image

 

10th & Piedmont / Gilbert's

991 Piemdont Ave. Ne, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Alfredo$19.95
Salmon Alfredo w/
Blackened Atlantic Salmon, Fettucine in Creamy Alfredo
Sauce, Mushrooms, Asparagus
More about 10th & Piedmont / Gilbert's
Jerk Salmon Wrap image

 

Get Fruity Cafe

5015 OLD NATIONAL HWY SUITE I, College park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jerk Salmon Wrap$10.95
Grilled Salmon, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Jerk BBQ Sauce and Sweet Vidalia Onion Dressing
SALMON CROISSANT$6.95
More about Get Fruity Cafe
BGR Grille image

TACOS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BGR Grille

1603 White Way, East Point

Avg 4.3 (2743 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon Grill Mix$11.99
Smoked Salmon Philly$12.49
More about BGR Grille
Spice House image

 

Spice House

375 14th Street NW, Atlanta

Avg 1 (1 review)
Takeout
Tropical Salmon$26.00
Wild-caught salmon topped with a tropical glaze served with garlic mashed potatoes and broccolini
More about Spice House
Rappers Delight - Salmon Philly image

 

Local Green Atlanta

276 Decatur St SE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rappers Delight - Salmon Philly$15.99
Fresh grilled salmon topped with seasoned grilled peppers, mushrooms and onions covered with melted vegan mozzarella, drizzled with our special tangy "Liquid Gold" sauce served on a toasted brioche roll. (Fries sold separately)
More about Local Green Atlanta
The Beverly image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Beverly

790 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (946 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Salmon$22.00
Salmon sliders$14.00
More about The Beverly
Arize Breakfast Cafe image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Arize Breakfast Cafe

3650 Marketplace Blvd, East Point

Avg 4.1 (4031 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Croquettes$14.50
More about Arize Breakfast Cafe
Dantanna's Surf & Turf image

 

Dantanna's Surf & Turf

3400 Around Lenox Rd NE Ste 304, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peppered Salmon Filet$28.00
More about Dantanna's Surf & Turf
Bantam And Biddy image

 

Bantam And Biddy

264 19th Street NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sauteed Salmon$16.95
More about Bantam And Biddy
The Nook on Piedmont Park image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Nook on Piedmont Park

1144 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4 (2678 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon B.L.T.$13.50
Salmon filet topped with Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce,
tomato, and homemade creamy basil sauce on a multigrain bun.
More about The Nook on Piedmont Park
Nagomiya image

SUSHI

Nagomiya

1010 West Peachtree St NW Suite 400, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Avocado$6.50
More about Nagomiya
Feedel Bistro image

SALADS

Feedel Bistro

3125 Briarcliff Rd NE Suite "A", Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (244 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chef's Special Salmon$20.00
More about Feedel Bistro

