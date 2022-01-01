Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon rolls in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve salmon rolls

Wagaya - Emory image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN

Wagaya - Emory

1579 N Decatur Rd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (193 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Roll$5.25
More about Wagaya - Emory
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL

Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta

1776 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (3900 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Roll$8.00
Salmon Skin Roll$8.00
inside: crispy salmon skin, spicy micro greens, and cucumber outside: seseame seeds
Salmon Avocado Roll$9.00
inside: salmon and avocado
More about Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta
Item pic

 

Flying Fish Sushi & Hand Rolls

‪1235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW Suite 130‬, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SALMON HAND ROLL$5.95
NEGI SALMON ROLL$17.00
topped with tuna, yellowtail, avocado, and tobiko
CUT-SMOKED SALMON NEGI ROLL$10.00
smoked salmon, scallion
More about Flying Fish Sushi & Hand Rolls
26 Thai Sushi & Bar image

 

26 Thai Sushi & Bar

705 Town Blvd NE, Q330, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Tempura Roll$12.00
Salmon, cream cheese, 26 yum yum sauce,
eel sauce
Spicy Salmon Roll$10.00
Salmon Roll$10.00
More about 26 Thai Sushi & Bar
Yebisuya image

 

Yebisuya

6035 Peachtree Rd #A-105, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Salmon Roll$6.99
Salmon Roll$5.99
Spicy Salmon Hand Roll$4.99
More about Yebisuya
Item pic

 

SriThai - Atlantic Station

1380 Atlantic Station #14275, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Roll$9.00
**Raw/undercooked.
Salmon with scallion
More about SriThai - Atlantic Station
Nagomiya image

SUSHI

Nagomiya

1010 West Peachtree St NW Suite 400, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crunchy Salmon Roll$7.00
Salmon Avocado Roll$6.50
More about Nagomiya
Sukoshi image

 

Sukoshi

1201 Peachtree St, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SPICY SALMON ROLL*$7.00
minced salmon with spicy aioli and cucumber
SALMON ROLL*$7.00
Traditional maki with just yellowtail and scallions
More about Sukoshi
Main pic

 

Big Dave's Cheesesteaks- Peachtree

6035 Peachtree Rd Suite C-107, Doraville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Egg Roll$6.50
More about Big Dave's Cheesesteaks- Peachtree
Restaurant banner

 

Big Dave's Cheesesteaks- Forsyth

57 Forsyth St, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Egg Roll$7.50
More about Big Dave's Cheesesteaks- Forsyth
Restaurant banner

 

Wagaya - Midtown

339 14th St NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Avocado Roll$6.50
Salmon Roll$4.50
Salmon Skin Roll$6.50
More about Wagaya - Midtown

