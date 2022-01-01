Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve salmon salad

Novo Cucina image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES

Novo Cucina

5592 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody

Avg 4.6 (921 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmone Salad$25.00
Canadian salmon, arugula salad garnished with artichokes, roasted tomatoes, celery lemon olive oil
More about Novo Cucina
Nakato Japanese Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL

Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta

1776 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (3900 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Skin Salad$8.00
crispy salmon skin over mixed greens served with signature Nakato ginger dressing
More about Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta
Item pic

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Get Fruity Cafe

3707 Main Street, College Park

Avg 4.2 (1051 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Jerk Salmon & Shrimp Salad$18.95
Green Leaf Lettuce, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Jalapeños, Carrots and Avocado
More about Get Fruity Cafe
Item pic

 

El Super Pan @ The Battery

455 Legends Place SE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tropical Salad with Salmon$18.00
Greens, palm hearts, olives, vegetables, green goddess dressing with crispy skin salmon, spinach and smoked paprika hollandaise
More about El Super Pan @ The Battery
Item pic

 

Get Fruity Cafe

5015 OLD NATIONAL HWY SUITE I, College park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jerk Salmon & Shrimp Salad$16.95
Green Leaf Lettuce, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Jalapeños, Carrots and Avocado
More about Get Fruity Cafe
BGR Grille image

TACOS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BGR Grille

1603 White Way, East Point

Avg 4.3 (2743 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon Salad$9.99
More about BGR Grille
Brooklyn Bagels & Deli image

 

Brooklyn Bagels & Deli

1544 Piedmont ave, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baked Salmon Salad$10.99
More about Brooklyn Bagels & Deli

