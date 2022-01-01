Salmon salad in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve salmon salad
More about Novo Cucina
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES
Novo Cucina
5592 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody
|Salmone Salad
|$25.00
Canadian salmon, arugula salad garnished with artichokes, roasted tomatoes, celery lemon olive oil
More about Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta
SMOKED SALMON • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL
Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta
1776 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta
|Salmon Skin Salad
|$8.00
crispy salmon skin over mixed greens served with signature Nakato ginger dressing
More about Get Fruity Cafe
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Get Fruity Cafe
3707 Main Street, College Park
|Jerk Salmon & Shrimp Salad
|$18.95
Green Leaf Lettuce, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Jalapeños, Carrots and Avocado
More about El Super Pan @ The Battery
El Super Pan @ The Battery
455 Legends Place SE, Atlanta
|Tropical Salad with Salmon
|$18.00
Greens, palm hearts, olives, vegetables, green goddess dressing with crispy skin salmon, spinach and smoked paprika hollandaise
More about Get Fruity Cafe
Get Fruity Cafe
5015 OLD NATIONAL HWY SUITE I, College park
|Jerk Salmon & Shrimp Salad
|$16.95
Green Leaf Lettuce, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Jalapeños, Carrots and Avocado
More about BGR Grille
TACOS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BGR Grille
1603 White Way, East Point
|Smoked Salmon Salad
|$9.99