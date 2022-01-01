Salmon sandwiches in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve salmon sandwiches
Big Kahuna
303 Peachtree Center Ave., Atlanta
|Kahuna Salmon Sandwich
|$17.99
Grilled or blacked, with tomato, lettuce, onion, American cheese & kahuna sauce. Served with fries
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Lagarde
5090 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee
|BLT Salmon SANDWICH
|$14.00
Blackened Salmon Served over brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, bacon, basil aioli
10th & Piedmont / Gilbert's
991 Piemdont Ave. Ne, Atlanta
|Blackened Salmon Sandwich
|$13.95
Blackened Salmon ATL w/
Blackened Atlantic Salmon, Avocado, Tomato, Lettuce,
Remoulade, Tangy Slaw, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche