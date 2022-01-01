Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon sandwiches in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve salmon sandwiches

Big kahuna image

 

Big Kahuna

303 Peachtree Center Ave., Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kahuna Salmon Sandwich$17.99
Grilled or blacked, with tomato, lettuce, onion, American cheese & kahuna sauce. Served with fries
More about Big Kahuna
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Lagarde

5090 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee

Avg 4.6 (207 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BLT Salmon SANDWICH$14.00
Blackened Salmon Served over brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, bacon, basil aioli
More about Lagarde
10th & Piedmont / Gilbert's image

 

10th & Piedmont / Gilbert's

991 Piemdont Ave. Ne, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Blackened Salmon Sandwich$13.95
Blackened Salmon ATL w/
Blackened Atlantic Salmon, Avocado, Tomato, Lettuce,
Remoulade, Tangy Slaw, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche
More about 10th & Piedmont / Gilbert's
Asian Salmon Sandwich image

 

Alon's Bakery and Market

3500 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Asian Salmon Sandwich$13.99
BBQ marinated Bay of Fundy salmon, cucumbers, sprouts, and black sesame seeds on house-made rosemary focaccia.
More about Alon's Bakery and Market

