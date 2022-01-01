Sashimi in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve sashimi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN
Wagaya - Emory
1579 N Decatur Rd NE, Atlanta
|Sashimi 5
|$17.95
|Sashimi Bronze
|$24.50
15 pcs
|Sashimi Salad
|$13.95
SMOKED SALMON • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL
Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta
1776 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta
|Fuji Sashimi Platter
|$47.00
15 pieces of chef's choice deluxe sashimi
|Kinmedai (Golden Eye Snapper) Sashimi
|$27.00
3 pieces by itself or in slices
|Usumebaru (Golden Eye Rockfish) Sashimi
|$18.00
26 Thai Sushi & Bar
705 Town Blvd NE, Q330, Atlanta
|Salmon Sashimi Larb
|$16.00
Salmon sashimi, lime, shallot, onion, roasted ground rice, cilantro, chili
Yebisuya
6035 Peachtree Rd #A-105, Atlanta
|Sashimi A
|$18.99
|Sushi & Sashimi Combo
|$24.99
SriThai - Atlantic Station
1380 Atlantic Station #14275, Atlanta
|SASHIMI SALAD
|$16.00
Tuna, salmon, cucumber, tomato, carrot and wake in special sauce. **Raw/undercooked**
|Sashimi Dinner
|$35.00
5 pcs of sashimi **Raw/undercooked**
(No substitutions)
|SUSHI&SASHIMI SPECIAL (L)
|$15.00
SUSHI
Nagomiya
1010 West Peachtree St NW Suite 400, Atlanta
|Sashimi Three
|$12.00
|Sashimi Deluxe
|$38.00
|Sashimi Salad
|$12.00