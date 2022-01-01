Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve sashimi

Wagaya - Emory image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN

Wagaya - Emory

1579 N Decatur Rd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (193 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sashimi 5$17.95
Sashimi Bronze$24.50
15 pcs
Sashimi Salad$13.95
More about Wagaya - Emory
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL

Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta

1776 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (3900 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fuji Sashimi Platter$47.00
15 pieces of chef's choice deluxe sashimi
Kinmedai (Golden Eye Snapper) Sashimi$27.00
3 pieces by itself or in slices
Usumebaru (Golden Eye Rockfish) Sashimi$18.00
More about Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta
Item pic

 

26 Thai Sushi & Bar

705 Town Blvd NE, Q330, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Sashimi Larb$16.00
Salmon sashimi, lime, shallot, onion, roasted ground rice, cilantro, chili
More about 26 Thai Sushi & Bar
Yebisuya image

 

Yebisuya

6035 Peachtree Rd #A-105, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sashimi A$18.99
Sushi & Sashimi Combo$24.99
More about Yebisuya
Item pic

 

SriThai - Atlantic Station

1380 Atlantic Station #14275, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SASHIMI SALAD$16.00
Tuna, salmon, cucumber, tomato, carrot and wake in special sauce. **Raw/undercooked**
Sashimi Dinner$35.00
5 pcs of sashimi **Raw/undercooked**
(No substitutions)
SUSHI&SASHIMI SPECIAL (L)$15.00
More about SriThai - Atlantic Station
Nagomiya image

SUSHI

Nagomiya

1010 West Peachtree St NW Suite 400, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sashimi Three$12.00
Sashimi Deluxe$38.00
Sashimi Salad$12.00
More about Nagomiya
Restaurant banner

 

Wagaya - Midtown

339 14th St NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sashimi & Udon$21.50
Sashimi Three$12.95
Sashimi Salad$13.95
various fish, shredded daikon, radish sprouts, bonito flakes, ginger dressing
More about Wagaya - Midtown

