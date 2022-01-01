Sashimi salad in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve sashimi salad
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN
Wagaya - Emory - 1579 N Decatur Rd NE
1579 N Decatur Rd NE, Atlanta
|Sashimi Salad
|$13.95
SMOKED SALMON • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL
Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta
1776 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta
|Sashimi Salad
|$14.00
mixed greens served with assorted sashimi and avocado
SriThai - Emory Point
1540 Avenue Place, Atlanta
|SASHIMI SALAD
|$16.00
Tuna, salmon, cucumber, tomato, carrot and wake in special sauce. **Raw/undercooked**
|LAOS SASHIMI SALAD
|$22.00
Thai herbs and chills assorted sashimi and vegetables, fried salmon skin tossed in chef special sauce. **Raw/undercooked**
SriThai - Atlantic Station
1380 Atlantic Station #14275, Atlanta
|SASHIMI SALAD
|$16.00
Tuna, salmon, cucumber, tomato, carrot and wake in special sauce. **Raw/undercooked**