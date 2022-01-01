Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi salad in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve sashimi salad

Wagaya - Emory image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN

Wagaya - Emory - 1579 N Decatur Rd NE

1579 N Decatur Rd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (193 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sashimi Salad$13.95
More about Wagaya - Emory - 1579 N Decatur Rd NE
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL

Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta

1776 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (3900 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sashimi Salad$14.00
mixed greens served with assorted sashimi and avocado
More about Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta
Item pic

 

SriThai - Emory Point

1540 Avenue Place, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SASHIMI SALAD$16.00
Tuna, salmon, cucumber, tomato, carrot and wake in special sauce. **Raw/undercooked**
LAOS SASHIMI SALAD$22.00
Thai herbs and chills assorted sashimi and vegetables, fried salmon skin tossed in chef special sauce. **Raw/undercooked**
More about SriThai - Emory Point
Item pic

 

SriThai - Atlantic Station

1380 Atlantic Station #14275, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SASHIMI SALAD$16.00
Tuna, salmon, cucumber, tomato, carrot and wake in special sauce. **Raw/undercooked**
More about SriThai - Atlantic Station
Nagomiya image

SUSHI

Nagomiya - 1010 West Peachtree St NW Suite 400

1010 West Peachtree St NW Suite 400, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sashimi Salad$12.00
More about Nagomiya - 1010 West Peachtree St NW Suite 400

Map

Map

