Seafood curry in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve seafood curry

Banner pic

 

26 Thai Kitchen & Bar - Midtown

824 Juniper St NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seafood Green Curry$32.00
Crispy soft-shell crab, grilled jumbo prawn, green
curry, Thai basil, bamboo shoot, eggplant, Thai
eggplant, green bean, bell pepper, jasmine rice
More about 26 Thai Kitchen & Bar - Midtown
Item pic

 

26 Thai Sushi & Bar - Brookhaven

705 Town Blvd NE, Q330, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seafood Green Curry$37.00
Lightly battered soft-shell crab, grilled jumbo shrimp, green curry Paste, coconut milk, basil, bamboo shoot, Chinese eggplant, Thai Eggplant, green bean, bell pepper, jasmine rice
More about 26 Thai Sushi & Bar - Brookhaven
Item pic

 

Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki

1039 Grant St. Suite B10, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Seafood Ramen$19.00
Jumbo shrimps and mussels cooked in rich curry broth (slightly spicy), along with bean sprouts, kamaboko (fish cake) & scallions.
More about Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki

