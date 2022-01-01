Seafood gumbo in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve seafood gumbo
BQE Restaurant and Lounge
262 Edgewood Ave NE, Atlanta
|seafood gumbo
|$10.00
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Life Bistro
2036 Sylvan Road, Atlanta
|Seafood Gumbo
|$12.00
Hammocks Trading Company
7285 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs
|Cup - Seafood Gumbo
|$7.00
Authentic New Orleans Style dark roux with okra, tomatoes, crab, shrimp, scallions, and white rice.
|Bowl - Seafood Gumbo
|$9.00
Authentic New Orleans Style dark roux with okra, tomatoes, crab, shrimp, scallions, and white rice.