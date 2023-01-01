Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shawarma in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve shawarma

Little Villa's Pizza - 3873 Washington Road

3873 Washington Road, East Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma$7.92
More about Little Villa's Pizza - 3873 Washington Road
Rina

699 Ponce De Leon Ave., Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Shawarma$16.00
Baba ganoush, grilled onions, Israeli salad, sumac slaw, amba, harissa, tahini,
*Chicken is cooked with onions and contains onions. Onions cannot be removed completely.
More about Rina
HAMBURGERS

Toco Grill

1658 LaVista Rd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4 (185 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shawarma (Plate)$20.99
1/2 Pita Shawarma$7.99
Shawarma Burger$17.99
Our classic juicy, meaty beef burger w/lettuce,tomato,onion topped with a layer of shawarma
More about Toco Grill
FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Falafel Nation

1170 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.2 (100 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SIDE OF CHICKEN SHAWARMA (8 oz)$6.00
COMBO Shawarma$19.00
Chicken shawarma pita, fries and soda
PITA Chicken Shawarma$14.00
Chicken shawarma, babaganoush, tahini, sumac slaw, Israeli salad, harissa, amba, onion
More about Falafel Nation

