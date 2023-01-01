Shawarma in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve shawarma
Little Villa's Pizza - 3873 Washington Road
3873 Washington Road, East Point
|Chicken Shawarma
|$7.92
Rina
699 Ponce De Leon Ave., Atlanta
|Chicken Shawarma
|$16.00
Baba ganoush, grilled onions, Israeli salad, sumac slaw, amba, harissa, tahini,
*Chicken is cooked with onions and contains onions. Onions cannot be removed completely.
Toco Grill
1658 LaVista Rd NE, Atlanta
|Shawarma (Plate)
|$20.99
|1/2 Pita Shawarma
|$7.99
|Shawarma Burger
|$17.99
Our classic juicy, meaty beef burger w/lettuce,tomato,onion topped with a layer of shawarma