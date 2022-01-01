Shrimp basket in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve shrimp basket
More about Bantam and Biddy
Bantam and Biddy
1544 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Atlanta
|Shrimp Basket (GF)
|$15.25
6 Gulf Shrimp (choice of spicy or regular), creole mayo sauce, 2 sides. Served with lemon and our GF jalapeño cornbread.
More about Life Bistro
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Life Bistro
2036 Sylvan Road, Atlanta
|Fried Shrimp Basket
|$15.00
Fried konjac shrimp and french fries. Sub kale salad for an extra $1.
More about Big Kahuna
Big Kahuna
303 Peachtree Center Ave., Atlanta
|Fried Shrimp Basket
|$15.99
Sweet Shrimp, lightly breaded and flash fried with Kahuna Sauce, Served with Fries