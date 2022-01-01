Shrimp fried rice in Atlanta

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Anh's Kitchen image

 

Anh's Kitchen

855 PEACHTREE ST NE STE 2, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Fried Rice$15.00
More about Anh's Kitchen
Nakato Japanese Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL

Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta

1776 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (3900 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Fried Rice$8.00
More about Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta
Item pic

 

Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki

1039 Grant St. Suite B10, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Fried Rice$18.00
Teppan grilled shrimp, corn, cabbage, carrots, onions, fried shallots & scallions. *GF Option Available
Chicken & Shrimp Fried Rice$17.50
Chicken & Shrimp Fried Rice - Teppan grilled chicken breast & shrimp, corn, cabbage, carrots, onions, fried shallots & scallions. *GF Option Available
More about Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki
Yebisuya image

 

Yebisuya

6035 Peachtree Rd #A-105, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Fried Rice$12.99
Egg Fried Rice with carrots, onions & scallions. Topped with teriyaki shrimp
More about Yebisuya
Sukoshi image

 

Sukoshi

1201 Peachtree St, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SHRIMP FRIED RICE$7.00
More about Sukoshi

