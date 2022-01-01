Shrimp fried rice in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve shrimp fried rice
SMOKED SALMON • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL
Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta
1776 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$8.00
Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki
1039 Grant St. Suite B10, Atlanta
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$18.00
Teppan grilled shrimp, corn, cabbage, carrots, onions, fried shallots & scallions. *GF Option Available
|Chicken & Shrimp Fried Rice
|$17.50
Chicken & Shrimp Fried Rice - Teppan grilled chicken breast & shrimp, corn, cabbage, carrots, onions, fried shallots & scallions. *GF Option Available
Yebisuya
6035 Peachtree Rd #A-105, Atlanta
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$12.99
Egg Fried Rice with carrots, onions & scallions. Topped with teriyaki shrimp