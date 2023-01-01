Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp quesadillas in Atlanta

Go
Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Atlanta restaurants that serve shrimp quesadillas

La Costilla Grill image

 

La Costilla Grill - Buford Hwy

3979 Buford Highway Northeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Quesadilla$19.95
More about La Costilla Grill - Buford Hwy
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

SANDY SPRINGS DINER

8612 Roswell Rd, Sandy Sprinsg

Avg 4.2 (1281 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Quesadilla, Cheese$13.00
Tortilla stuffed with Cheddar Cheese, Onions, Peppers and served with Sour Cream, Salsa and Guacamole
More about SANDY SPRINGS DINER
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar

304 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (611 reviews)
Takeout
S Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla$16.00
A large flour tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, grilled onions, roasted peppers, Monteray Jack cheese, folded and grilled. Served with "Green" rice, sour cream and a side of our house red sauce.
More about Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Atlanta

Chicken Pesto Sandwiches

Apple Salad

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Fudge

Tacos

Rice Noodles

Shrimp Wraps

Quiche

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Atlanta to explore

Buckhead

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Old Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Westside / Home Park

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Grant Park

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Inman Park

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

East Atlanta Village

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Poncey-Highland

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Atlanta to explore

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Lithia Springs

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Austell

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (274 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (930 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (586 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1474 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston