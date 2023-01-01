Shrimp quesadillas in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve shrimp quesadillas
La Costilla Grill - Buford Hwy
3979 Buford Highway Northeast, Atlanta
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$19.95
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
SANDY SPRINGS DINER
8612 Roswell Rd, Sandy Sprinsg
|Shrimp Quesadilla, Cheese
|$13.00
Tortilla stuffed with Cheddar Cheese, Onions, Peppers and served with Sour Cream, Salsa and Guacamole
FRENCH FRIES
Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar
304 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta
|S Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla
|$16.00
A large flour tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, grilled onions, roasted peppers, Monteray Jack cheese, folded and grilled. Served with "Green" rice, sour cream and a side of our house red sauce.