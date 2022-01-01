Shrimp tempura in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve shrimp tempura
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN
Wagaya - Emory
1579 N Decatur Rd NE, Atlanta
|Shrimp Tempura App
|$8.50
SMOKED SALMON • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL
Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta
1776 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta
|Shrimp Tempura
|$12.00
lightly battered and fried shrimp with assorted vegetables served with "dashi" based tempura sauce
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$12.00
inside: shrimp tempura, crabstick, cucumber, and avocado outside: masago caviar
Flying Fish Sushi & Hand Rolls
1235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW Suite 130, Atlanta
|APP Shrimp Tempura
|$10.00
Lightly deep-fried with tempura sauce
|SHRIMP TEMPURA HAND ROLL
|$5.50
26 Thai Sushi & Bar
705 Town Blvd NE, Q330, Atlanta
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$12.00
Shrimp, tempura, avocado, eel sauce
Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki
1039 Grant St. Suite B10, Atlanta
|Shrimp Tempura
|$13.00
6 delightful shrimp tempura served with a savory dashi soy dipping sauce.
SriThai - Atlantic Station
1380 Atlantic Station #14275, Atlanta
|Shrimp Tempura HR
|$8.00
Shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado, scallion and masago
|SHRIMP TEMPURA APP
|$12.00
Deep fried shrimp and vegetables.
|SUSHI, SASHIMI, SHRIMP TEMPURA (L)
|$15.00
SUSHI
Nagomiya
1010 West Peachtree St NW Suite 400, Atlanta
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$8.75
|Shrimp Tempura
|$10.00
Sukoshi
1201 Peachtree St, Atlanta
|SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL
|$9.00
shrimp tempura and avocado and sesame seed