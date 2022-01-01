Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Atlanta restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

Wagaya - Emory image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN

Wagaya - Emory

1579 N Decatur Rd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (193 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura App$8.50
More about Wagaya - Emory
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL

Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta

1776 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (3900 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura$12.00
lightly battered and fried shrimp with assorted vegetables served with "dashi" based tempura sauce
Shrimp Tempura Roll$12.00
inside: shrimp tempura, crabstick, cucumber, and avocado outside: masago caviar
More about Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta
Item pic

 

Flying Fish Sushi & Hand Rolls

‪1235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW Suite 130‬, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
APP Shrimp Tempura$10.00
Lightly deep-fried with tempura sauce
SHRIMP TEMPURA HAND ROLL$5.50
More about Flying Fish Sushi & Hand Rolls
26 Thai Sushi & Bar image

 

26 Thai Sushi & Bar

705 Town Blvd NE, Q330, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll$12.00
Shrimp, tempura, avocado, eel sauce
More about 26 Thai Sushi & Bar
Item pic

 

Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki

1039 Grant St. Suite B10, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura$13.00
6 delightful shrimp tempura served with a savory dashi soy dipping sauce.
More about Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki
Yebisuya image

 

Yebisuya

6035 Peachtree Rd #A-105, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura Roll$6.99
More about Yebisuya
Item pic

 

SriThai - Atlantic Station

1380 Atlantic Station #14275, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura HR$8.00
Shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado, scallion and masago
SHRIMP TEMPURA APP$12.00
Deep fried shrimp and vegetables.
SUSHI, SASHIMI, SHRIMP TEMPURA (L)$15.00
More about SriThai - Atlantic Station
Nagomiya image

SUSHI

Nagomiya

1010 West Peachtree St NW Suite 400, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.75
Shrimp Tempura$10.00
More about Nagomiya
Sukoshi image

 

Sukoshi

1201 Peachtree St, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL$9.00
shrimp tempura and avocado and sesame seed
More about Sukoshi
Restaurant banner

 

Wagaya - Midtown

339 14th St NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura App$8.50
More about Wagaya - Midtown

