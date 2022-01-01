Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shumai in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve shumai

Wagaya - Emory image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN

Wagaya - Emory

1579 N Decatur Rd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (193 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wasabi Shumai$5.25
More about Wagaya - Emory
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL

Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta

1776 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (3900 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shumai$8.00
3 fried or steamed shrimp dumplings
More about Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta
PORK SHUMAI image

 

SAKURA RAMEN BAR

1235 Chattahoochee Avenue Northwest, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
PORK SHUMAI$6.00
6 (pc) Fried pork dumplings served with ponzu
More about SAKURA RAMEN BAR
Nagomiya image

SUSHI

Nagomiya

1010 West Peachtree St NW Suite 400, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Shrimp Shumai$6.00
More about Nagomiya
Restaurant banner

 

Wagaya - Midtown

339 14th St NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wasabi Shumai$5.50
Wasabi Shumai$6.90
More about Wagaya - Midtown

