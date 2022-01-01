Shumai in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve shumai
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN
Wagaya - Emory
1579 N Decatur Rd NE, Atlanta
|Wasabi Shumai
|$5.25
SMOKED SALMON • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL
Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta
1776 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta
|Shumai
|$8.00
3 fried or steamed shrimp dumplings
SAKURA RAMEN BAR
1235 Chattahoochee Avenue Northwest, Atlanta
|PORK SHUMAI
|$6.00
6 (pc) Fried pork dumplings served with ponzu
SUSHI
Nagomiya
1010 West Peachtree St NW Suite 400, Atlanta
|Spicy Shrimp Shumai
|$6.00