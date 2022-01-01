Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Soft shell crabs in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants that serve soft shell crabs

26 Thai Kitchen & Bar

824 Juniper St NE, Atlanta

Takeout
Soft-Shell Crab$13.00
Crispy soft-shell, sweet Thai chili sauce
Emerald Soft-Shell Crab and Shrimp$29.00
Lightly battered soft-shell crab, grilled jumbo shrimp, green curry
Paste, coconut milk, basil, bamboo shoot, Chinese eggplant, Thai
Eggplant, green bean, bell pepper, jasmine rice
SMOKED SALMON • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL

Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta

1776 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (3900 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Soft-Shell Crab Tempura$14.00
lightly battered and fried soft-shell crab with "dashi" based tempura sauce
Flying Fish Sushi & Hand Rolls

‪1235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW Suite 130‬, Atlanta

TakeoutFast Pay
SOFT SHELL CRAB ROLL$17.00
cucumber, avocado, and light mayo
26 Thai Sushi & Bar

705 Town Blvd NE, Q330, Atlanta

Takeout
Emerald Soft Shell Crab & Shrimp$29.00
Lightly battered soft-shell crab, grilled jumbo shrimp, green curry Paste, coconut milk, basil, bamboo shoot, Chinese eggplant, Thai Eggplant, green bean, bell pepper, jasmine rice
Curry Soft Shell Crab Roll$19.00
Crispy soft-shell crab, asparagus, crab meat, avocado, topped with green curry sauce
