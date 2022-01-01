Soft shell crabs in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve soft shell crabs
More about 26 Thai Kitchen & Bar
26 Thai Kitchen & Bar
824 Juniper St NE, Atlanta
|Soft-Shell Crab
|$13.00
Crispy soft-shell, sweet Thai chili sauce
|Emerald Soft-Shell Crab and Shrimp
|$29.00
Lightly battered soft-shell crab, grilled jumbo shrimp, green curry
Paste, coconut milk, basil, bamboo shoot, Chinese eggplant, Thai
Eggplant, green bean, bell pepper, jasmine rice
More about Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta
SMOKED SALMON • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL
Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta
1776 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta
|Soft-Shell Crab Tempura
|$14.00
lightly battered and fried soft-shell crab with "dashi" based tempura sauce
More about Flying Fish Sushi & Hand Rolls
Flying Fish Sushi & Hand Rolls
1235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW Suite 130, Atlanta
|SOFT SHELL CRAB ROLL
|$17.00
cucumber, avocado, and light mayo
More about 26 Thai Sushi & Bar
26 Thai Sushi & Bar
705 Town Blvd NE, Q330, Atlanta
|Emerald Soft Shell Crab & Shrimp
|$29.00
Lightly battered soft-shell crab, grilled jumbo shrimp, green curry Paste, coconut milk, basil, bamboo shoot, Chinese eggplant, Thai Eggplant, green bean, bell pepper, jasmine rice
|Curry Soft Shell Crab Roll
|$19.00
Crispy soft-shell crab, asparagus, crab meat, avocado, topped with green curry sauce