Spicy noodles in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve spicy noodles
PIZZA • DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • NOODLES
Gu's Dumplings
99 Krog St NE Suite M, Atlanta
|Spicy Dried Beef Noodles
|$15.40
Warm noodles tossed with hot chili peppers, chopped peanuts, spicy ground beef, robust minced garlic, fresh seasonal vegetable, and fresh cilantro. Contains peanuts. Spice level 3.
|Handmade Sweet and Spicy Thick Noodles
|$16.50
Handmade thick chewy noodles with homemade sweet sauce and chili oil; sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds. One of the most famous street foods in Chengdu. Vegetarian, vegan friendly. Spice level 1.
FRENCH FRIES
Ruby Chow's
620 Glen Iris Drive NE, Suite C-1, Atlanta
|Spicy Pork Noodles
|$12.00
Ground pork, egg noodles, spicy chili sauce
District III
7140 Avalon Blvd, Alpharetta
|Spicy Beef Noodle
|$15.00
Rare beef, brisket and pork sausage
Anh's Kitchen
855 PEACHTREE ST NE STE 2, Atlanta
|Spicy Beef Noodle
|$15.00
Rare beef, brisket and pork sausage
SriThai - Atlantic Station
1380 Atlantic Station #14275, Atlanta
|SPICY BASIL NOODLE
|$14.00
Wide rice noodle sautéed in special basil sauce with chili, onion, bell pepper, basil, egg and your choice of protein
|SPICY BASIL NOODLE (L)
|$10.00
Wide rice noodle sautéed in special basil sauce with chili, onion, bell pepper, basil, egg and your choice of protein
NOODLES
Gu's Kitchen
4897 Buford Highway Suite 104, Chamblee
|Handmade Sweet and Spicy Thick Noodles
|$16.50
Handmade thick chewy noodles with homemade sweet sauce and chili oil; sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds. One of the most famous street foods in Chengdu. Vegetarian, vegan friendly. Spice level 1.
|Spicy Dried Beef Noodles
|$15.40
Warm noodles tossed with hot chili peppers, chopped peanuts, spicy ground beef, robust minced garlic, fresh seasonal vegetable, and fresh cilantro. Contains peanuts. Spice level 3.