Spinach salad in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve spinach salad
Fresh to Order
860 Peachtree St, Atlanta
|1/2 Spinach Salad
|$10.50
Spinach, Seasonal Fruit, Strawberries, Toasted Almonds, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Dried Cranberries.
Recommended Dressing: Raspberry Vinaigrette
|Spinach Salad
|$9.50
Spinach, Seasonal Fruit, Strawberries, Toasted Almonds, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Dried Cranberries.
Recommended Dressing: Raspberry Vinaigrette
Fresh to Order
3344 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta
|1/2 Spinach Salad
|$10.50
Spinach, Seasonal Fruit, Strawberries, Toasted Almonds, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Dried Cranberries.
Recommended Dressing: Raspberry Vinaigrette
|Spinach Salad
|$9.50
Spinach, Seasonal Fruit, Strawberries, Toasted Almonds, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Dried Cranberries.
Recommended Dressing: Raspberry Vinaigrette
The Little Farmhouse Cafe
3781 Presidential Pkwy. FP-309, Atlanta
|Spinach Strawberry Salad
|$14.00
Bantam and Biddy
1544 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Atlanta
|Spinach and Quinoa Salad (GF)
Served with carrot ginger dressing.
|Organic Spinach Salad (V&GF)
|$10.50
organic spinach, sunflower seeds, quinoa, apples, herbed goat cheese, & sunflower sprouts. Choice of dressing. (We recommend our house-made carrot ginger!) (V&GF)
Cafe At Pharr Vinings
4300 Paces Ferry Rd SE Unit 244, Atlanta
|Spinach Salad Plate
|$13.99
Baby spinach, tomato, carrots topped with crushed walnuts, goat cheese, egg, bacon
Bulla Gastrobar
60 11th Street, Atlanta
|Spinach Salad
|$9.50
Baby spinach, golden and red beets, caramelized walnuts, arugula, goat cheese, basil ginger vinaigrette
Fresh to Order
1260 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta
|1/2 Spinach Salad
|$10.50
Spinach, Seasonal Fruit, Strawberries, Toasted Almonds, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Dried Cranberries.
Recommended Dressing: Raspberry Vinaigrette
|Spinach Salad
|$9.50
Spinach, Seasonal Fruit, Strawberries, Toasted Almonds, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Dried Cranberries.
Recommended Dressing: Raspberry Vinaigrette
Grant Central Pizza East
1279 Glenwood Avenue, SE, Atlanta
|*New*Spinach Bacon Salad
|$9.00
Fresh spinach, fresh tomatoes, and feta topped with warm bacon. Served with Lemon Vinaigrette dressing. No add-ons.