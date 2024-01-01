Steak fajitas in Atlanta

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Agavero - Midtown - 1133 Huff Rd NW

1133 Huff Rd NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lunch Steak Fajitas$11.25
More about Agavero - Midtown - 1133 Huff Rd NW
Item pic

 

Mexico Lindo Sandy Springs - Sandy Springs

7870 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Texas (Steak, Chicken, & Shrimp) Fajitas$20.00
All fajitas are served on a bed of grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice, beans, fajita salad, and your choice of tortillas.
Steak Fajitas$19.00
All fajitas are served on a bed of grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice, beans, fajita salad, and your choice of tortillas.
More about Mexico Lindo Sandy Springs - Sandy Springs
Item pic

 

Chido & Padre's + Blind Pig Parlour Bar

128 East Andrews Dr. Northwest, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Skirt Steak Fajitas$26.00
heirloom cherry tomatoes, cilantro, watermelon radish, pickled red onions, avocado, oaxaca cheese, lime crema
served with onions, red, green & yellow peppers | choice of flour or corn tortillas
More about Chido & Padre's + Blind Pig Parlour Bar

