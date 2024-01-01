Steak fajitas in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve steak fajitas
Agavero - Midtown - 1133 Huff Rd NW
1133 Huff Rd NW, Atlanta
|Lunch Steak Fajitas
|$11.25
Mexico Lindo Sandy Springs - Sandy Springs
7870 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs
|Texas (Steak, Chicken, & Shrimp) Fajitas
|$20.00
All fajitas are served on a bed of grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice, beans, fajita salad, and your choice of tortillas.
|Steak Fajitas
|$19.00
Chido & Padre's + Blind Pig Parlour Bar
128 East Andrews Dr. Northwest, Atlanta
|Skirt Steak Fajitas
|$26.00
heirloom cherry tomatoes, cilantro, watermelon radish, pickled red onions, avocado, oaxaca cheese, lime crema
served with onions, red, green & yellow peppers | choice of flour or corn tortillas