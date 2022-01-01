Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak quesadillas in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve steak quesadillas

Item pic

GRILL

Tacos & Tequilas

650 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.1 (1180 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Quesadilla$17.00
Giant flour tortilla grilled with choice of meat and melted cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
More about Tacos & Tequilas
La Costilla Grill image

 

La Costilla Grill

3979 Buford Highway Northeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Steak Quesadilla$13.99
More about La Costilla Grill
Item pic

 

Tacos & Tequilas

4279 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steak Quesadilla$17.00
Giant flour tortilla grilled with choice of meat and melted cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
More about Tacos & Tequilas
Sandy Springs Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sandy Springs Diner

8612 Roswell Rd, Sandy Sprinsg

Avg 4.2 (1281 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Quesadilla, Cheese$11.45
Tortilla stuffed with Cheddar Cheese, Onions, Peppers and served with Sour Cream, Salsa and Guacamole
More about Sandy Springs Diner
North River Tavern image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

North River Tavern

8879 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs

Avg 4.3 (708 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak & Onion Quesadilla$12.95
Cheese filled grilled tortilla filled with grilled steak and onions. Served with a side of lettuce, pico del gallo, sour cream, jalapenos, and salsa.
More about North River Tavern
Item pic

TACOS

Minero

675 Ponce De Leon Ave, Atlanta

Avg 4 (749 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Steak Quesadilla$9.00
Charcoal grilled chicken and cheese quesadilla made with a flour tortilla.
Steak Quesadilla$18.00
Charcoal grilled steak, chihuahua cheese, chipotle, pickled peppers, cilantro, on a flour tortilla
More about Minero
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar

304 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (611 reviews)
Takeout
S Grilled Steak Quesadilla$15.00
A large flour tortilla filled with steak Monteray Jack cheese, folded and grilled. Served with "Green" rice, sour cream and a side of our house red sauce.
Kids Cheese & Steak Quesadilla
A flour tortilla filled with Monteray Jack cheese and grilled steak, folded and grilled, served piping hot!
More about Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar

