Steak quesadillas in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve steak quesadillas
More about Tacos & Tequilas
GRILL
Tacos & Tequilas
650 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta
|Steak Quesadilla
|$17.00
Giant flour tortilla grilled with choice of meat and melted cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
More about La Costilla Grill
La Costilla Grill
3979 Buford Highway Northeast, Atlanta
|Grilled Steak Quesadilla
|$13.99
More about Tacos & Tequilas
Tacos & Tequilas
4279 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta
|Steak Quesadilla
|$17.00
Giant flour tortilla grilled with choice of meat and melted cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
More about Sandy Springs Diner
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sandy Springs Diner
8612 Roswell Rd, Sandy Sprinsg
|Steak Quesadilla, Cheese
|$11.45
Tortilla stuffed with Cheddar Cheese, Onions, Peppers and served with Sour Cream, Salsa and Guacamole
More about North River Tavern
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
North River Tavern
8879 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs
|Steak & Onion Quesadilla
|$12.95
Cheese filled grilled tortilla filled with grilled steak and onions. Served with a side of lettuce, pico del gallo, sour cream, jalapenos, and salsa.
More about Minero
TACOS
Minero
675 Ponce De Leon Ave, Atlanta
|Kids Steak Quesadilla
|$9.00
Charcoal grilled chicken and cheese quesadilla made with a flour tortilla.
|Steak Quesadilla
|$18.00
Charcoal grilled steak, chihuahua cheese, chipotle, pickled peppers, cilantro, on a flour tortilla
More about Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar
FRENCH FRIES
Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar
304 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta
|S Grilled Steak Quesadilla
|$15.00
A large flour tortilla filled with steak Monteray Jack cheese, folded and grilled. Served with "Green" rice, sour cream and a side of our house red sauce.
|Kids Cheese & Steak Quesadilla
A flour tortilla filled with Monteray Jack cheese and grilled steak, folded and grilled, served piping hot!