Steak sandwiches in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
SANDWICHES
Volare Bistro
603 N Central Ave, Hapeville
|Steak Sandwich
|$16.00
Shaved ribeye, caramelized onions, smoked provolone, horseradish aioli
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Bulla Gastrobar
60 11th Street, Atlanta
|Steak Sandwich
|$17.50
"Pepito de Ternera" Bistro steak, sauteed onions, piquillo confit, mustard aioli, manchego, pan de cristal
Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen
3205 Cumberland Blvd SE, Atlanta
|GE's BLT Sandwich and Steak Fries
|$11.50
Bacon, spring mix and tomato on toasted ciabatta
|Chicken Sandwich and Steak Fries
|$15.50
Grilled or fried chicken breast with mixed greens, tomato, onion and GE’s special sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Choice of american, cheddar or swiss cheese. Served with steak fries.
|Roasted Turkey and Cheese Sandwich or Wrap and Steak Fries
|$14.25
Roasted Turkey, american cheese, mixed greens, tomato and GE’s special sauce on a brioche bread.