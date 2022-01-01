Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak sandwiches in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Volare Bistro

603 N Central Ave, Hapeville

Avg 4.6 (727 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Sandwich$16.00
Shaved ribeye, caramelized onions, smoked provolone, horseradish aioli
More about Volare Bistro
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Bulla Gastrobar

60 11th Street, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (1243 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Sandwich$17.50
"Pepito de Ternera" Bistro steak, sauteed onions, piquillo confit, mustard aioli, manchego, pan de cristal
More about Bulla Gastrobar
Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen image

 

Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen

3205 Cumberland Blvd SE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GE's BLT Sandwich and Steak Fries$11.50
Bacon, spring mix and tomato on toasted ciabatta
Chicken Sandwich and Steak Fries$15.50
Grilled or fried chicken breast with mixed greens, tomato, onion and GE’s special sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Choice of american, cheddar or swiss cheese. Served with steak fries.
Roasted Turkey and Cheese Sandwich or Wrap and Steak Fries$14.25
Roasted Turkey, american cheese, mixed greens, tomato and GE’s special sauce on a brioche bread.
More about Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen
Cuts Steakhouse image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Cuts Steakhouse

60 Andrew Young International Blvd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.2 (3426 reviews)
Takeout
Manhattan Steak Sandwich$15.00
More about Cuts Steakhouse

