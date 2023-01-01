Stromboli in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve stromboli
More about Vinnys NY Pizza - Piedmont - 1544 Piedmont Ave NE
Vinnys NY Pizza - Piedmont - 1544 Piedmont Ave NE
1544 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta
|Cheese Stromboli
|$10.00
Build your own Stromboli.
Start with a mozzarella base:
|Works Stromboli
|$14.00
Pepperoni, ground beef, sausage, mushroom, onions & green peppers
More about Vinnys NY Pizza - Midtown - 860 Peachtree St NE
Vinnys NY Pizza - Midtown - 860 Peachtree St NE
860 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta
|Veggie Stromboli
|$14.00
Mushrooms, spinach, bell peppers, onions & olives
|Cheese Stromboli
|$10.00
Build your own Stromboli.
Start with a mozzarella base:
|Meat Stromboli
|$14.00
Pepperoni, ground beef, ham, meatballs, sausage & mozzarella
More about Stoners Pizza Joint - Atlanta Downtown
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoners Pizza Joint - Atlanta Downtown
120 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta
|Stromboli
|$0.00
Stoner's dough stuffed with your choice of three toppings then covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese and rolled. Served with garlic butter and marinara.
|Cheesecake Stromboli
|$0.00
A slice of New York-styled cheesecake wrapped in dough with your choice of flavor sauce!
|Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
|$0.00
Stoner's dough stuffed with smoked buffalo chicken, feta covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese then rolled. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.