Stromboli in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve stromboli

Vinnys NY Pizza - Piedmont - 1544 Piedmont Ave NE

1544 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Stromboli$10.00
Build your own Stromboli.
Start with a mozzarella base:
Works Stromboli$14.00
Pepperoni, ground beef, sausage, mushroom, onions & green peppers
More about Vinnys NY Pizza - Piedmont - 1544 Piedmont Ave NE
Vinnys NY Pizza - Midtown - 860 Peachtree St NE

860 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Stromboli$14.00
Mushrooms, spinach, bell peppers, onions & olives
Cheese Stromboli$10.00
Build your own Stromboli.
Start with a mozzarella base:
Meat Stromboli$14.00
Pepperoni, ground beef, ham, meatballs, sausage & mozzarella
More about Vinnys NY Pizza - Midtown - 860 Peachtree St NE
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoners Pizza Joint - Atlanta Downtown

120 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (507 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Stromboli$0.00
Stoner's dough stuffed with your choice of three toppings then covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese and rolled. Served with garlic butter and marinara.
Cheesecake Stromboli$0.00
A slice of New York-styled cheesecake wrapped in dough with your choice of flavor sauce!
Buffalo Chicken Stromboli$0.00
Stoner's dough stuffed with smoked buffalo chicken, feta covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese then rolled. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.
More about Stoners Pizza Joint - Atlanta Downtown

