Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sundaes in Atlanta

Go
Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Atlanta restaurants that serve sundaes

Whiskey Bird & Little Bird image

TAPAS

Whiskey Bird & Little Bird

1409 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (34 reviews)
Takeout
Brownie Sundae$8.00
housemade brownie, whipped cream, vanilla ice cream, chocolate fudge, cherries
More about Whiskey Bird & Little Bird
Item pic

 

Farm Burger

4514 Chamblee Dunwoody Road B, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brownie Sundae$8.99
Comes with one chocolate chip brownie, Morelli's vanilla ice cream, fudge, whip cream, and a cherry. NO NUTS.
More about Farm Burger
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hudson Grille - Sandy Springs

6317 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs

Avg 4 (2194 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Fudge Sundae$5.95
edy's vanilla ice cream, sprinkles, hot fudge, cherry, whipped cream
More about Hudson Grille - Sandy Springs
North River Tavern image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

North River Tavern

8879 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs

Avg 4.3 (708 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Oreo Sundae$5.00
More about North River Tavern
Item pic

 

Hudson Grille - Downtown

120 Marietta Street, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Fudge Sundae$5.95
edy's vanilla ice cream, sprinkles, hot fudge, cherry, whipped cream
More about Hudson Grille - Downtown
Item pic

 

Hudson Grille - Midtown

942 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brownie Sundae$6.95
Hot Fudge Sundae$5.95
edy's vanilla ice cream, sprinkles, hot fudge, cherry, whipped cream
More about Hudson Grille - Midtown
Item pic

 

Hudson Grille - Little Five Points

351 Moreland Avenue NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Fudge Sundae$5.95
edy's vanilla ice cream, sprinkles, hot fudge, cherry, whipped cream
More about Hudson Grille - Little Five Points

Browse other tasty dishes in Atlanta

Chili Dogs

Turkey Salad

Texas Burgers

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Pho Tai

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Octopus

Crab Rangoon

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Atlanta to explore

Buckhead

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Old Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Westside / Home Park

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Grant Park

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Inman Park

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

East Atlanta Village

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Poncey-Highland

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Atlanta to explore

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Lithia Springs

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Austell

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1308 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston