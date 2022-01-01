Sundaes in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve sundaes
TAPAS
Whiskey Bird & Little Bird
1409 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta
|Brownie Sundae
|$8.00
housemade brownie, whipped cream, vanilla ice cream, chocolate fudge, cherries
Farm Burger
4514 Chamblee Dunwoody Road B, Atlanta
|Brownie Sundae
|$8.99
Comes with one chocolate chip brownie, Morelli's vanilla ice cream, fudge, whip cream, and a cherry. NO NUTS.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hudson Grille - Sandy Springs
6317 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs
|Hot Fudge Sundae
|$5.95
edy's vanilla ice cream, sprinkles, hot fudge, cherry, whipped cream
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
North River Tavern
8879 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs
|Fried Oreo Sundae
|$5.00
Hudson Grille - Downtown
120 Marietta Street, Atlanta
|Hot Fudge Sundae
|$5.95
edy's vanilla ice cream, sprinkles, hot fudge, cherry, whipped cream
Hudson Grille - Midtown
942 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
|Brownie Sundae
|$6.95
|Hot Fudge Sundae
|$5.95
edy's vanilla ice cream, sprinkles, hot fudge, cherry, whipped cream