Taquitos in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve taquitos
Cypress Street Pint & Plate
817 West Peachtree St. E125, Atlanta
|Taquitos
|$12.00
Agavero - Midtown - 1133 Huff Rd NW
1133 Huff Rd NW, Atlanta
|Taquitos Mexicanos
|$12.95
Four fried corn taquitos, two beef and two chicken. Sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with beans and rice.
El Burro Pollo - The Collective @ CODA
756 West Peachtree NW Suite D, Atlanta
|Pork Taquitos
|$8.50
3 rolled and crispy corn tortillas filled with pork colorado and cheese and topped with sour cream, spicy salsa verde, shaved cabbage and radish
|Chicken Taquitos
|$8.50
3 rolled and crispy corn tortillas filled with spicy chicken and cheese and topped with sour cream, spicy salsa verde, shaved cabbage and radish
|Beef Taquitos
|$10.50
3 crispy corn tortilla rolls filled with barbacoa beef and cheese. Topped with shaved cabbage, radish, sour team and cilantro
North River Tavern
8879 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs
|Tavern Taquitos
|$9.25
Juicy shredded chicken fried in flour tortilla rolls, smothered in queso, garnished with lettuce and pico del gallo. Served with sour cream.
Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar
304 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta
|Taquitos Dorados
|$13.00
Three fried corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, topped with lettuce, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, and crema and avocado sauce. Served with our "Green" rice and side salad.