Taquitos in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve taquitos

Cypress Street Pint & Plate image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cypress Street Pint & Plate

817 West Peachtree St. E125, Atlanta

Avg 4 (1350 reviews)
Takeout
Taquitos$12.00
More about Cypress Street Pint & Plate
Banner pic

 

Agavero - Midtown - 1133 Huff Rd NW

1133 Huff Rd NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taquitos Mexicanos$12.95
Four fried corn taquitos, two beef and two chicken. Sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with beans and rice.
More about Agavero - Midtown - 1133 Huff Rd NW
Item pic

 

El Burro Pollo - The Collective @ CODA

756 West Peachtree NW Suite D, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (53 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Taquitos$8.50
3 rolled and crispy corn tortillas filled with pork colorado and cheese and topped with sour cream, spicy salsa verde, shaved cabbage and radish
Chicken Taquitos$8.50
3 rolled and crispy corn tortillas filled with spicy chicken and cheese and topped with sour cream, spicy salsa verde, shaved cabbage and radish
Beef Taquitos$10.50
3 crispy corn tortilla rolls filled with barbacoa beef and cheese. Topped with shaved cabbage, radish, sour team and cilantro
More about El Burro Pollo - The Collective @ CODA
North River Tavern image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

North River Tavern

8879 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs

Avg 4.3 (708 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tavern Taquitos$9.25
Juicy shredded chicken fried in flour tortilla rolls, smothered in queso, garnished with lettuce and pico del gallo. Served with sour cream.
More about North River Tavern
Taquitos Dorados image

FRENCH FRIES

Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar

304 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (611 reviews)
Takeout
Taquitos Dorados$13.00
Three fried corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, topped with lettuce, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, and crema and avocado sauce. Served with our "Green" rice and side salad.
More about Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar

