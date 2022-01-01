Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Texas burgers in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve texas burgers

Sandy Springs Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sandy Springs Diner

8612 Roswell Rd, Sandy Sprinsg

Avg 4.2 (1281 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Texas Burger W/ 1 Egg Fried w/ Fries$11.95
1 Egg, Fried or Scrambled
More about Sandy Springs Diner
BGR Grille image

TACOS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BGR Grille

1603 White Way, East Point

Avg 4.3 (2743 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Texas Roadhouse Burger$10.99
8oz Chargrilled Burger topped with Pepperjack cheese, Bacon and Onion Ring w/side of BBQ Sauce
More about BGR Grille
Wingz In The City image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wingz In The City

4485 Campbelton Rd SW, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (1909 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Texas Burger Combo$11.99
More about Wingz In The City

