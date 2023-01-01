Thai fried rice in Atlanta

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Atlanta restaurants that serve thai fried rice

Item pic

 

SriThai - Emory Point

1540 Avenue Place, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
THAI FRIED RICE (L)$10.00
Fried rice in brown sauce with onion, tomato, pea, carrot and egg.
THAI FRIED RICE$14.00
Fried rice in brown sauce with onion, tomato, pea, carrot and egg.
More about SriThai - Emory Point
Item pic

 

SriThai - Atlantic Station

1380 Atlantic Station #14275, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
THAI FRIED RICE$14.00
Fried rice in brown sauce with onion, tomato, pea, carrot and egg.
THAI FRIED RICE (L)$10.00
Fried rice in brown sauce with onion, tomato, pea, carrot and egg.
More about SriThai - Atlantic Station
Item pic

 

Banana Leaf Thai Restaurant and Bar - 227 SANDY SPRINGS PL NE SUTE 502

227 SANDY SPRINGS PL NE SUTE 502, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Fried BROWN Rice$24.00
(CONTAINS SHELLFISH)
Stir-fried Brown Jasmine rice, eggs, Chinese broccoli, tomatoes, carrots, jumbo white onions, and green onions
Thai Fried Rice$19.00
(CONTAINS SHELLFISH)
Stir-fried Jasmine rice, eggs, Chinese broccoli, tomatoes, carrots, jumbo white onions, and green onions
More about Banana Leaf Thai Restaurant and Bar - 227 SANDY SPRINGS PL NE SUTE 502

