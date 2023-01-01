Thai fried rice in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve thai fried rice
More about SriThai - Emory Point
SriThai - Emory Point
1540 Avenue Place, Atlanta
|THAI FRIED RICE (L)
|$10.00
Fried rice in brown sauce with onion, tomato, pea, carrot and egg.
|THAI FRIED RICE
|$14.00
Fried rice in brown sauce with onion, tomato, pea, carrot and egg.
More about SriThai - Atlantic Station
SriThai - Atlantic Station
1380 Atlantic Station #14275, Atlanta
|THAI FRIED RICE
|$14.00
Fried rice in brown sauce with onion, tomato, pea, carrot and egg.
|THAI FRIED RICE (L)
|$10.00
Fried rice in brown sauce with onion, tomato, pea, carrot and egg.
More about Banana Leaf Thai Restaurant and Bar - 227 SANDY SPRINGS PL NE SUTE 502
Banana Leaf Thai Restaurant and Bar - 227 SANDY SPRINGS PL NE SUTE 502
227 SANDY SPRINGS PL NE SUTE 502, Sandy Springs
|Thai Fried BROWN Rice
|$24.00
(CONTAINS SHELLFISH)
Stir-fried Brown Jasmine rice, eggs, Chinese broccoli, tomatoes, carrots, jumbo white onions, and green onions
|Thai Fried Rice
|$19.00
(CONTAINS SHELLFISH)
Stir-fried Jasmine rice, eggs, Chinese broccoli, tomatoes, carrots, jumbo white onions, and green onions