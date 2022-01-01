Tiramisu in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve tiramisu
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee
715 Peachtree S. NE, Suite 101, Atlanta
|Tiramisu Cup
|$7.50
il Giallo
5920 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs
|Tiramisu
|$12.00
Classic Tiramisu, Expresso Soaked Lady Fingers, Mascarpone Cream
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES
Novo Cucina
5592 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody
|Tiramisu
|$8.00
Lady fingers soaked in coffee and brandy, layered with whipped mascarpone, flavored with cocoa
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE
Bellina Alimentari
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta
|Tiramisu
|$6.00
Mascarpone cream, espresso soaked Italian cookies
SMOKED SALMON • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL
Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta
1776 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta
|Japanese Tiramisu
|$12.00
G's Pizza
5920 Roswell Road, Suite B119, Sandy Springs
|Classic Tiramisu
|$10.00
Espresso and Marsala Soaked Lady Fingers, Mascarpone Cream
Just Love Coffee
1110 Hammond Drive Suite 10, Sandy Springs
|White Chocolate Tiramisu
|$4.55
Savor the rich flavor combination of white chocolate, cinnamon, toffee nut, and Irish cream. Yeah, you deserve it.