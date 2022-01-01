Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tofu salad in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve tofu salad

Wagaya - Emory image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN

Wagaya - Emory

1579 N Decatur Rd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (193 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tofu Avocado Salad$8.50
More about Wagaya - Emory
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL

Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta

1776 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (3900 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tofu Salad$10.00
mixed greens topped with soft tofu and served with sesame dressing
More about Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta
Yebisuya image

 

Yebisuya

6035 Peachtree Rd #A-105, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tofu & Avocado Salad$7.99
Sliced Soft Tofu & Avocado on a bed of spring mix. Served with your choice of Soy Wasabi or Sesame Dressing
More about Yebisuya
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL

El Super Pan

675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (1076 reviews)
Takeout
Salad with Smoked Tofu$14.00
Local greens, celery, radish, carrot, fresh herbs, red onion, and Latin Green Goddess dressing with crispy smoked tofu
More about El Super Pan
Nagomiya image

SUSHI

Nagomiya

1010 West Peachtree St NW Suite 400, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Tofu Salad$8.00
More about Nagomiya
Restaurant banner

 

Wagaya - Midtown

339 14th St NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tofu Avo Salad$8.50
silk tofu, crispy gobo root, bonito flake with sesame dressing
More about Wagaya - Midtown

