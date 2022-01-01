Tofu salad in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve tofu salad
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN
Wagaya - Emory
1579 N Decatur Rd NE, Atlanta
|Tofu Avocado Salad
|$8.50
SMOKED SALMON • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL
Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta
1776 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta
|Tofu Salad
|$10.00
mixed greens topped with soft tofu and served with sesame dressing
Yebisuya
6035 Peachtree Rd #A-105, Atlanta
|Tofu & Avocado Salad
|$7.99
Sliced Soft Tofu & Avocado on a bed of spring mix. Served with your choice of Soy Wasabi or Sesame Dressing
SANDWICHES • GRILL
El Super Pan
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta
|Salad with Smoked Tofu
|$14.00
Local greens, celery, radish, carrot, fresh herbs, red onion, and Latin Green Goddess dressing with crispy smoked tofu