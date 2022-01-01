Tortas in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve tortas
Rreal Tacos - Midtown
100 6th st Unit 110, Atlanta
|TORTA
|$9.50
Big Mexican Sandwich with your choice of Taco Meat.
No Mas! Cantina - Atlanta
180 Walker St SW, Atlanta
|Torta To Go
|$1.00
El Burro Pollo - The Collective @ CODA
756 West Peachtree NW Suite D, Atlanta
|HOT Chicken Torta
|$14.50
Spicy chicken thigh fried until crispy. Served on Cuban bread with pickles and spicy sauce. Comes with a side of french fries.
RReal Tacos- West Midtown
1000 Northside Dr NW STE 600, Atlanta
|TORTA
|$9.50
Big Mexican Sandwich with your choice of Taco Meat.
Muchacho - Reynoldstown
904 Memorial Drive, Atlanta
|CRIPY CHIMKIN TORTA
|$14.00
Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar
304 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta
|Half Torta & Cup of Soup
|$0.00
|Milanesa Chicken Torta
|$10.00
|Milanesa Steak Torta
|$10.00