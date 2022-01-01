Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve tortas

Item pic

TACOS

Rreal Tacos - Midtown

100 6th st Unit 110, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (1444 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TORTA$9.50
Big Mexican Sandwich with your choice of Taco Meat.
More about Rreal Tacos - Midtown
No Mas! Cantina image

SALADS

No Mas! Cantina - Atlanta

180 Walker St SW, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (4618 reviews)
Takeout
Torta To Go$1.00
More about No Mas! Cantina - Atlanta
Item pic

 

El Burro Pollo - The Collective @ CODA

756 West Peachtree NW Suite D, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (53 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
HOT Chicken Torta$14.50
Spicy chicken thigh fried until crispy. Served on Cuban bread with pickles and spicy sauce. Comes with a side of french fries.
More about El Burro Pollo - The Collective @ CODA
Item pic

 

RReal Tacos- West Midtown

1000 Northside Dr NW STE 600, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TORTA$9.50
Big Mexican Sandwich with your choice of Taco Meat.
More about RReal Tacos- West Midtown
Muchacho image

TACOS

Muchacho - Reynoldstown

904 Memorial Drive, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (563 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CRIPY CHIMKIN TORTA$14.00
More about Muchacho - Reynoldstown
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar

304 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (611 reviews)
Takeout
Half Torta & Cup of Soup$0.00
Milanesa Chicken Torta$10.00
Milanesa Steak Torta$10.00
More about Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar
Item pic

 

RReal Tacos - Chamblee

5070 peachtree industrial blvd, chamblee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TORTA$9.50
Big Mexican Sandwich with your choice of Taco Meat.
More about RReal Tacos - Chamblee

