Tostadas in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Atlanta restaurants that serve tostadas

Item pic

TACOS

Rreal Tacos

100 6th st Unit 110, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (1444 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tostada$5.50
Crunchy Tortilla, Sour Cream, Refried Beans, Cabbage, Tomato, Avocado and your choice of Taco Meat
More about Rreal Tacos
La Costilla Grill image

 

La Costilla Grill

3979 Buford Highway Northeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tostada de Ceviche Mixto$9.95
Shrimp, Octupus, imitation crab meat, tomatoes, and avocado. All cooked in fresh lime
More about La Costilla Grill
Item pic

 

Azotea Cantina

245 18th Street NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tostada- Tuna$15.00
sushi grade spicy tuna, avocado, morita aioli
Tostada- Pulpo$14.00
grilled spanish octopus, avocado, salsa matcha
More about Azotea Cantina
Item pic

 

Yumbii- Queso Shop

2907 North Druid Hills Road, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tinga Tostada$5.00
House fried corn tortilla topped with chicken tinga, charro beans, cotija cheese, crema, cilantro and onoin.
Chicken Tinga Tostada$5.00
House fried corn tortilla topped with chicken tinga, charro beans, cotija cheese, crema, cilantro and onoin.
More about Yumbii- Queso Shop

