Tostadas in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve tostadas
Rreal Tacos
100 6th st Unit 110, Atlanta
|Tostada
|$5.50
Crunchy Tortilla, Sour Cream, Refried Beans, Cabbage, Tomato, Avocado and your choice of Taco Meat
La Costilla Grill
3979 Buford Highway Northeast, Atlanta
|Tostada de Ceviche Mixto
|$9.95
Shrimp, Octupus, imitation crab meat, tomatoes, and avocado. All cooked in fresh lime
Azotea Cantina
245 18th Street NW, Atlanta
|Tostada- Tuna
|$15.00
sushi grade spicy tuna, avocado, morita aioli
|Tostada- Pulpo
|$14.00
grilled spanish octopus, avocado, salsa matcha
Yumbii- Queso Shop
2907 North Druid Hills Road, Atlanta
|Chicken Tinga Tostada
|$5.00
House fried corn tortilla topped with chicken tinga, charro beans, cotija cheese, crema, cilantro and onoin.
