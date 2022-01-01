Tuna rolls in Atlanta

Go
Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Atlanta restaurants that serve tuna rolls

Nakato Japanese Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL

Nakato Japanese Restaurant

1776 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (3900 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Tuna Roll$10.00
inside: minced tuna and scallion with spicy aioli outside: sesame seeds
More about Nakato Japanese Restaurant
#8 SPICY TUNA ROLL image

 

Flying Fish Sushi & Hand Rolls

‪1235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW Suite 130‬, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SPICY TUNA ROLL$18.00
topped with yellowtail, massage, cucumber, scallions, and sriracha
More about Flying Fish Sushi & Hand Rolls
Nagomiya image

SUSHI

Nagomiya

1010 West Peachtree St NW Suite 400, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Tuna Roll$6.00
More about Nagomiya
Sukoshi image

 

Sukoshi

1201 Peachtree St, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SPICY TUNA ROLL*$7.00
spicy tuna with cucumber and sesame seed
More about Sukoshi

Browse other tasty dishes in Atlanta

Pretzels

Sweet Potato Fries

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Croissants

Crispy Chicken

Chili

Chicken Curry

Quesadillas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Atlanta to explore

Buckhead

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Old Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Westside / Home Park

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Grant Park

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Inman Park

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Poncey-Highland

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

East Atlanta Village

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Atlanta to explore

Marietta

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Forest Park

No reviews yet

Lithia Springs

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Austell

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (610 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (342 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston