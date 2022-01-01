Tuna salad in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve tuna salad
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cupanion's Kitchen + Coffee
4920 Roswell rd, Atlanta
|8 oz. Tuna Salad
|$7.25
|Scoop Tuna Salad
|$7.00
Garnet Gal's Coffee Shop & Bakery
2770 Lenox Road NE Suite B-4, Atlanta
|Albacore Tuna Salad
|$11.95
Wild Albacore tuna, sweet relish, onions, field greens, carrots, broccoli, and diced tomatoes.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Lagarde
5090 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee
|Yellow Fin Tuna Salad
|$19.00
Seared Yellow Fin Tuna
Spring Mix, Cranberries, Mandarin Oranges, Lemon Honey Vinaigrette
Cafe at Pharr
5952 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs
|Tuna Salad Plate
|$12.99
Solid white albacore tuna with a touch of mayo, and chopped celery.
Cafe At Pharr Vinings
4300 Paces Ferry Rd SE Unit 244, Atlanta
|Tuna Salad Plate
|$13.99
All white albacore tuna with a touch of mayo and chopped celery
|Ahi Tuna Salad
|$18.99
Sashimi grade Ahi tuna seared to perfection. Served with avocado and ginger dressing.
Apron + Ladle
227 Sandy Springs Place, Suite 506, Sandy Springs
|Tuna Salad
|$10.00
albacore tuna, celery in your choice of a French baguette or croissant
Alon's Bakery and Market
3500 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$9.99
|Albacore Tuna Salad 8oz
|$10.00
Our traditional tuna salad made with albacore tuna, red onion, celery, parsley, and mayo.