Tuna salad in Atlanta

Go
Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Atlanta restaurants that serve tuna salad

Cupanion's Kitchen + Coffee image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cupanion's Kitchen + Coffee

4920 Roswell rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
8 oz. Tuna Salad$7.25
Scoop Tuna Salad$7.00
More about Cupanion's Kitchen + Coffee
Garnet Gal's Coffee Shop & Bakery image

 

Garnet Gal's Coffee Shop & Bakery

2770 Lenox Road NE Suite B-4, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Albacore Tuna Salad$11.95
Wild Albacore tuna, sweet relish, onions, field greens, carrots, broccoli, and diced tomatoes.
More about Garnet Gal's Coffee Shop & Bakery
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Lagarde

5090 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee

Avg 4.6 (207 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Yellow Fin Tuna Salad$19.00
Seared Yellow Fin Tuna
Spring Mix, Cranberries, Mandarin Oranges, Lemon Honey Vinaigrette
More about Lagarde
BG pic

 

Cafe at Pharr

5952 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Salad Plate$12.99
Solid white albacore tuna with a touch of mayo, and chopped celery.
More about Cafe at Pharr
Item pic

 

Cafe At Pharr Vinings

4300 Paces Ferry Rd SE Unit 244, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tuna Salad Plate$13.99
All white albacore tuna with a touch of mayo and chopped celery
Ahi Tuna Salad$18.99
Sashimi grade Ahi tuna seared to perfection. Served with avocado and ginger dressing.
More about Cafe At Pharr Vinings
Apron + Ladle image

 

Apron + Ladle

227 Sandy Springs Place, Suite 506, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad$10.00
albacore tuna, celery in your choice of a French baguette or croissant
More about Apron + Ladle
Item pic

 

Alon's Bakery and Market

3500 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.99
Albacore Tuna Salad 8oz$10.00
Our traditional tuna salad made with albacore tuna, red onion, celery, parsley, and mayo.
More about Alon's Bakery and Market
Brooklyn Bagels & Deli image

 

Brooklyn Bagels & Deli

1544 Piedmont ave, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad
Half LB Tuna Salad$5.00
More about Brooklyn Bagels & Deli

