Tuna sandwiches in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches

Cafe at Pharr

5952 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Sandwich$10.99
More about Cafe at Pharr
Cafe At Pharr Vinings

4300 Paces Ferry Rd SE Unit 244, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tuna Sandwich$12.99
Served with tomato, lettuce, red seedless grapes, a yogurt roll.. on your choice of bread
Half Tuna Sandwich$6.99
More about Cafe At Pharr Vinings
Alon's Bakery and Market

3500 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.99
Tunisian Tuna Sandwich$9.49
Our mayo-free Tunisian tuna salad made with EVOO, capers, preserved lemon, potato, hard-boiled egg, & onion, paired with tomato slices, red onion & spicy harissa sauce on our house-made demi baguette.
More about Alon's Bakery and Market
Brooklyn Bagels & Deli

1544 Piedmont ave, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Sandwich$9.99
More about Brooklyn Bagels & Deli

