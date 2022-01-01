Tuna sandwiches in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches
Cafe At Pharr Vinings
4300 Paces Ferry Rd SE Unit 244, Atlanta
|Tuna Sandwich
|$12.99
Served with tomato, lettuce, red seedless grapes, a yogurt roll.. on your choice of bread
|Half Tuna Sandwich
|$6.99
Alon's Bakery and Market
3500 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$9.99
|Tunisian Tuna Sandwich
|$9.49
Our mayo-free Tunisian tuna salad made with EVOO, capers, preserved lemon, potato, hard-boiled egg, & onion, paired with tomato slices, red onion & spicy harissa sauce on our house-made demi baguette.