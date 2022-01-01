Turkey burgers in Atlanta
BQE Restaurant and Lounge
262 Edgewood Ave NE, Atlanta
|Turkey Burger
|$13.00
Crave Burgers and Wings
12195 Hwy 92 suite104, Woodstock
|Turkey Crave Burger
|$8.85
|Turkey Burger
|$6.50
fresh ground turkey, swiss cheese on a wheat bun
Tom, Dick & Hank - TDH South
3807 Main Street, College Park
|Turkey Burger
|$14.00
Hand packed ground turkey, seasoned to perfection. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle chips served with one (1) side
Tom, Dick & Hank - Downtown
191 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta
|Turkey Burger
|$14.00
1/2lb of hand-packed ground turkey, seasoned to perfection, topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle chips, on a potato bun and served with one (1) side
Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen
3205 Cumberland Blvd SE, Atlanta
|Turkey Burger and Steak Fries
|$16.50
Grilled turkey patty with mixed greens, tomato, onion and GE’s special sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Choice of american, cheddar or swiss cheese. Served with steak fries.