Turkey clubs in Atlanta

5Church Atlanta

1197 Peachtree street NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (3702 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Turkey Club$12.00
avocado, smoked bacon, roasted garlic aioli, ciabatta, hand-cut fries
More about 5Church Atlanta
#15 Chipotle Turkey Club image

 

Knuckies Hoagies - Sandy Springs

6135 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#15 Chipotle Turkey Club$8.99
OVENGOLD® Turkey Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato and Chipotle Mayo
More about Knuckies Hoagies - Sandy Springs
Peppered Turkey Sandwich image

 

Alon's Bakery and Market

3500 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Peppered Turkey Sandwich$12.49
Smoked peppered turkey, sprouts, avocado, red onion, tomato, grainy mustard & mayonnaise, on house-made whole wheat bread.
Smoked Turkey Sandwich$11.99
Smoked turkey, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, grainy mustard & mayonnaise on house-made rye bread.
More about Alon's Bakery and Market
SweetWater Brewery - Atlanta image

 

SweetWater Brewery - Atlanta

195 Ottley Drive Northeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club$15.00
Boar's Head turkey, bacon, basil, aioli, avocado, butter lettuce, and heirloom tomatoes on sourdough bread
More about SweetWater Brewery - Atlanta

