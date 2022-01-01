Turkey melts in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve turkey melts
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hudson Grille - Sandy Springs
6317 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs
|Turkey Avocado Melt
|$11.95
oven-roasted turkey, applewood-smoked bacon, tomato, guacamole, jalapeno cheese, chipotle aioli, ciabatta
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sandy Springs Diner
8612 Roswell Rd, Sandy Sprinsg
|Turkey Melt
|$11.00
Topped with melted American Cheese and Tomato on Grilled Rye, served with French Fries
Hudson Grille - Downtown
120 Marietta Street, Atlanta
|Turkey Avocado Melt
|$11.95
oven-roasted turkey, applewood-smoked bacon, tomato, guacamole, jalapeno cheese, chipotle aioli, ciabatta
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
a mano
587 Ralph McGill Blvd. NE, Atlanta
|1/2 TURKEY MELT
|$11.00
Hudson Grille - Midtown
942 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
|Turkey Avocado Melt
|$11.95
oven-roasted turkey, applewood-smoked bacon, tomato, guacamole, jalapeno cheese, chipotle aioli, ciabatta