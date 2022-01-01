Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey melts in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve turkey melts

Hudson Grille - Sandy Springs image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hudson Grille - Sandy Springs

6317 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs

Avg 4 (2194 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Avocado Melt$11.95
oven-roasted turkey, applewood-smoked bacon, tomato, guacamole, jalapeno cheese, chipotle aioli, ciabatta
More about Hudson Grille - Sandy Springs
Sandy Springs Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sandy Springs Diner

8612 Roswell Rd, Sandy Sprinsg

Avg 4.2 (1281 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Melt$11.00
Topped with melted American Cheese and Tomato on Grilled Rye, served with French Fries
More about Sandy Springs Diner
Hudson Grille - Downtown image

 

Hudson Grille - Downtown

120 Marietta Street, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Avocado Melt$11.95
oven-roasted turkey, applewood-smoked bacon, tomato, guacamole, jalapeno cheese, chipotle aioli, ciabatta
Turkey Avocado Melt$11.95
oven-roasted turkey, applewood-smoked bacon, tomato, guacamole, jalapeno cheese, chipotle aioli, ciabatta
More about Hudson Grille - Downtown
a mano image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

a mano

587 Ralph McGill Blvd. NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 TURKEY MELT$11.00
More about a mano
Hudson Grille - Midtown image

 

Hudson Grille - Midtown

942 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Avocado Melt$11.95
oven-roasted turkey, applewood-smoked bacon, tomato, guacamole, jalapeno cheese, chipotle aioli, ciabatta
More about Hudson Grille - Midtown
Hudson Grille - Little Five Points image

 

Hudson Grille - Little Five Points

351 Moreland Avenue NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Avocado Melt$11.95
oven-roasted turkey, applewood-smoked bacon, tomato, guacamole, jalapeno cheese, chipotle aioli, ciabatta
More about Hudson Grille - Little Five Points

