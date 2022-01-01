Udon noodles in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve udon noodles
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN
Wagaya - Emory - 1579 N Decatur Rd NE
1579 N Decatur Rd NE, Atlanta
|Beef curry udon with ramen noodle
|$16.00
Urban Wok, Brookhaven, GA
705 Town Blvd NE, Brookhaven
|Udon Noodles - V
|$0.00
Udon is a thick wheat flour noodle
SMOKED SALMON • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL
Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta
1776 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta
|Inaniwa Udon Noodles
|$12.00
special flour noodles from Akita prefecture of Japan served hot or cold
|Tempura Udon Noodles
|$10.00
thick flour noodles in a "dashi" based broth with shrimp tempura