Udon noodles in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve udon noodles

Wagaya - Emory image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN

Wagaya - Emory - 1579 N Decatur Rd NE

1579 N Decatur Rd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (193 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef curry udon with ramen noodle$16.00
Urban Wok, Brookhaven, GA

705 Town Blvd NE, Brookhaven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Udon Noodles - V$0.00
Udon is a thick wheat flour noodle
Nakato Japanese Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL

Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta

1776 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (3900 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Inaniwa Udon Noodles$12.00
special flour noodles from Akita prefecture of Japan served hot or cold
Tempura Udon Noodles$10.00
thick flour noodles in a "dashi" based broth with shrimp tempura
Wagaya - Midtown - 339 14th St NW

339 14th St NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Udon Noodle$5.00
