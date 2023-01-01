Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable dumplings in Atlanta

Go
Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Atlanta restaurants that serve vegetable dumplings

Half Order Vegetable Zhong Style Dumplings image

PIZZA • DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • NOODLES

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market

99 Krog St NE Suite M, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (13860 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Half Order Vegetable Zhong Style Dumplings$11.00
6 of our famous boiled vegetable dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Vegetarian and Vegan friendly. Spice level 1.
Full Order Vegetable Zhong Style Dumplings$16.50
12 of our famous boiled vegetable dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Vegetarian and Vegan friendly. Spice level 1.
More about Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
Item pic

 

Figo Pasta - Upper Westside

2080 Defoor Avenue Northwest, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chengdu Vegetable Dumplings$9.95
boiled crescent moon shaped dumplings stuffed with tofu, cabbage, and mushrooms, tossed in our sweet & spicy Sichuan sauce (6 dumplings per order).
More about Figo Pasta - Upper Westside
Item pic

NOODLES

Gu's Kitchen - Buford Highway

4897 Buford Highway Suite 104, Chamblee

Avg 4.5 (1125 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Half Order Vegetable Zhong Style Dumplings$11.00
6 of our famous boiled vegetable dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Vegetarian and Vegan friendly. Spice level 1.
Full Order Vegetable Zhong Style Dumplings$16.50
12 of our famous boiled vegetable dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Vegetarian and Vegan friendly. Spice level 1.
More about Gu's Kitchen - Buford Highway

Map

Map

