Vegetable dumplings in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve vegetable dumplings
More about Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
PIZZA • DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • NOODLES
Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
99 Krog St NE Suite M, Atlanta
|Half Order Vegetable Zhong Style Dumplings
|$11.00
6 of our famous boiled vegetable dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Vegetarian and Vegan friendly. Spice level 1.
|Full Order Vegetable Zhong Style Dumplings
|$16.50
12 of our famous boiled vegetable dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Vegetarian and Vegan friendly. Spice level 1.
More about Figo Pasta - Upper Westside
Figo Pasta - Upper Westside
2080 Defoor Avenue Northwest, Atlanta
|Chengdu Vegetable Dumplings
|$9.95
boiled crescent moon shaped dumplings stuffed with tofu, cabbage, and mushrooms, tossed in our sweet & spicy Sichuan sauce (6 dumplings per order).
More about Gu's Kitchen - Buford Highway
NOODLES
Gu's Kitchen - Buford Highway
4897 Buford Highway Suite 104, Chamblee
|Half Order Vegetable Zhong Style Dumplings
|$11.00
6 of our famous boiled vegetable dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Vegetarian and Vegan friendly. Spice level 1.
|Full Order Vegetable Zhong Style Dumplings
|$16.50
12 of our famous boiled vegetable dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Vegetarian and Vegan friendly. Spice level 1.