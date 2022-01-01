Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vermicelli in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve vermicelli

Banner pic

 

District III

7140 Avalon Blvd, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Pork Vermicelli$14.00
Grilled Pork & Shrimp Vermicelli$16.00
Grilled Shrimp Vermicelli$15.00
More about District III
Anh's Kitchen image

 

Anh's Kitchen

855 PEACHTREE ST NE STE 2, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Vermicelli$15.00
Served with lettuce, cucumber, carrots, peanuts, fried shallots, egg roll, and fish sauce on the side
Grilled Pork Vermicelli$15.00
Served with lettuce, cucumber, carrots, peanuts, fried shallots, egg roll, and fish sauce on the side
Grilled Pork & Shrimp Vermicelli$16.00
Served with lettuce, cucumber, carrots, peanuts, fried shallots, egg roll, and fish sauce on the side
More about Anh's Kitchen
Banh Mi Station image

 

Banh Mi Station

1 ‪235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW Suite 130‬, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
V4 Vegetarian Vermicelli Bun$14.95
More about Banh Mi Station
Consumer pic

 

SriThai - Atlantic Station

1380 Atlantic Station #14275, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Khow Poon (Vermicelli) $2$2.00
More about SriThai - Atlantic Station

