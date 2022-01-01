Vermicelli in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve vermicelli
More about District III
District III
7140 Avalon Blvd, Alpharetta
|Grilled Pork Vermicelli
|$14.00
|Grilled Pork & Shrimp Vermicelli
|$16.00
|Grilled Shrimp Vermicelli
|$15.00
More about Anh's Kitchen
Anh's Kitchen
855 PEACHTREE ST NE STE 2, Atlanta
|Grilled Chicken Vermicelli
|$15.00
Served with lettuce, cucumber, carrots, peanuts, fried shallots, egg roll, and fish sauce on the side
|Grilled Pork Vermicelli
|$15.00
Served with lettuce, cucumber, carrots, peanuts, fried shallots, egg roll, and fish sauce on the side
|Grilled Pork & Shrimp Vermicelli
|$16.00
Served with lettuce, cucumber, carrots, peanuts, fried shallots, egg roll, and fish sauce on the side
More about Banh Mi Station
Banh Mi Station
1 235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW Suite 130, Atlanta
|V4 Vegetarian Vermicelli Bun
|$14.95