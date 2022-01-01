Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yakisoba in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve yakisoba

Item pic

 

Urban Wok

705 Town Blvd NE, Brookhaven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Whole Wheat Yakisoba Noodles
Yakisoba is a thin wheat flour noodle.
More about Urban Wok
Yebisuya image

 

Yebisuya

6035 Peachtree Rd #A-105, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork Yakisoba$13.99
Stir Fried Noodles with pork, cabbage, carrots, onions, chives & bean sprouts in our yakisoba sauce
Vegetable Yakisoba$11.99
Stir Fried Noodles with cabbage, carrots, onions, chives & bean sprouts in our yakisoba sauce
More about Yebisuya
SAKURA RAMEN BAR image

 

SAKURA RAMEN BAR

1235 Chattahoochee Avenue Northwest, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
YAKISOBA SAUCE$1.00
More about SAKURA RAMEN BAR
Yakisoba image

TEPPANYAKI • OKONOMIAYAKI

OK YAKI

714 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (147 reviews)
Takeout
Yakisoba
Japanese stir fried wheat noodles sauced up and mixed with with one free topping. Topped with bonito flakes, seaweed flakes, pickled ginger.
VEGAN by request: Pick vegan cheese, vegan kimchi, Portabello, or Tofu
Yakisoba Sauce$0.30
More about OK YAKI

