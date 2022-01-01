Yakisoba in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve yakisoba
Urban Wok
705 Town Blvd NE, Brookhaven
|Whole Wheat Yakisoba Noodles
Yakisoba is a thin wheat flour noodle.
Yebisuya
6035 Peachtree Rd #A-105, Atlanta
|Pork Yakisoba
|$13.99
Stir Fried Noodles with pork, cabbage, carrots, onions, chives & bean sprouts in our yakisoba sauce
|Vegetable Yakisoba
|$11.99
Stir Fried Noodles with cabbage, carrots, onions, chives & bean sprouts in our yakisoba sauce
SAKURA RAMEN BAR
1235 Chattahoochee Avenue Northwest, Atlanta
|YAKISOBA SAUCE
|$1.00
TEPPANYAKI • OKONOMIAYAKI
OK YAKI
714 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta
|Yakisoba
Japanese stir fried wheat noodles sauced up and mixed with with one free topping. Topped with bonito flakes, seaweed flakes, pickled ginger.
VEGAN by request: Pick vegan cheese, vegan kimchi, Portabello, or Tofu
|Yakisoba Sauce
|$0.30