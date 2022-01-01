Downtown cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Downtown
More about Refuge Coffee
Refuge Coffee
145 Auburn Ave, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Boxed Coffee
|$22.00
|Latte
|$3.50
|Cappuccino-8oz
|$3.59
More about Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social
84 Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Latte
|$5.50
Served using one or two shots of espresso, topped-up with steamed milk, and finished with a small layer of foam on top.
|Dirty Chai Latte
|$7.00
12oz. drink of black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices combined with a double shot of espresso for an extra caffeine kick. Topped with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.