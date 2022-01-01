Downtown cafés you'll love

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Must-try cafés in Downtown

Refuge Coffee image

 

Refuge Coffee

145 Auburn Ave, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Boxed Coffee$22.00
Latte$3.50
Cappuccino-8oz$3.59
More about Refuge Coffee
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social image

 

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social

84 Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Latte$5.50
Served using one or two shots of espresso, topped-up with steamed milk, and finished with a small layer of foam on top.
Dirty Chai Latte$7.00
12oz. drink of black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices combined with a double shot of espresso for an extra caffeine kick. Topped with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
More about Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social
Social Market & Cafe Company image

 

Social Market & Cafe Company

57th forsyth street nw, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Social Market & Cafe Company

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Downtown

Mac And Cheese

Salmon

Lobsters

Tacos

Grits

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Buckhead

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Old Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Westside / Home Park

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Grant Park

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Inman Park

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Kirkwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Morningside / Lenox Park

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Atlantic Station

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston