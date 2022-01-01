Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Downtown restaurants you'll love

Downtown restaurants
Toast

Must-try Downtown restaurants

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social image

 

Land of a Thousand Hills Flatiron

84 Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Macchiato$4.00
A serving of espresso "stained"’ (macchiato) with a small quantity of hot, frothed milk.
Latte$5.50
Served using one or two shots of espresso, topped-up with steamed milk, and finished with a small layer of foam on top.
Nitro Cold Brew$6.50
Cold-brew coffee infused with nitrogen
More about Land of a Thousand Hills Flatiron
BQE Restaurant and Lounge image

 

BQE Restaurant and Lounge

262 Edgewood Ave NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
24 hr brined buttermilk friedchicken$20.00
Mac and Cheese$8.00
Catfish and Grits$18.00
More about BQE Restaurant and Lounge
Stoners Pizza Joint image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoners Pizza Joint - Atlanta Downtown

120 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (507 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pep-N-Rollie$0.00
Home-made dough stuffed with pepperoni & mozzarella - Stoner style! Served with marinara.
5 Wing$0.00
5 Delicious Smoked Jumbo Wings Sauced in Your Favorite Flavor!
Small Pepperoni$0.00
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
More about Stoners Pizza Joint - Atlanta Downtown
Refuge Coffee image

 

Refuge Coffee Sweet Auburn

145 Auburn Ave, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Caramel Macchiato$0.00
Latte$3.50
Salted Caramel Frapp$5.25
More about Refuge Coffee Sweet Auburn
Cuts Steakhouse image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Cuts Steakhouse

60 Andrew Young International Blvd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.2 (3426 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Petite Filet* 8-ounce$51.00
New York Strip* 13-ounce$45.00
Ribeye* 14-ounce$52.00
More about Cuts Steakhouse
Social Market & Cafe Company image

 

Social Market & Cafe Company

57th forsyth street nw, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Social Market & Cafe Company
Mr. Fries Man image

FRENCH FRIES

Mr. Fries Man - Atlanta

30 decatur st se, atlanta

Avg 4.5 (14 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Mr. Fries Man - Atlanta
Encore Hookah Bar & Bistro image

 

Encore Hookah Bar & Bistro

320 Luckie St NW, Atlanta

Avg 3.8 (477 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Encore Hookah Bar & Bistro
Sweet Auburn BBQ - Curb Market image

 

Sweet Auburn BBQ - Curb Market - The Curb Market

209 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Sweet Auburn BBQ - Curb Market - The Curb Market
The Original Hot Dog Factory image

 

The Original Hot Dog Factory - Midtown

75 PIEDMONT AVE NE STE 150, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Original Hot Dog Factory - Midtown
Salata image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Salata - F - 080 - Peachtree Center

231 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta

Avg 3.8 (41 reviews)
More about Salata - F - 080 - Peachtree Center
Members Only Lounge image

FRENCH FRIES

Members Only Lounge

139 Ralph McGill Blvd Ne, Atlanta

Avg 3 (1 review)
More about Members Only Lounge
Restaurant banner

FRENCH FRIES

Views Bar & Grill - ATL - 200 peachtree st

200 peachtree st, atlanta

Avg 3.5 (29 reviews)
More about Views Bar & Grill - ATL - 200 peachtree st
Restaurant banner

 

Philly G Steak - Philly G Steak- Chattahoochee Food Works

1235 Chattahoochee ave Suite 130, atlanta

No reviews yet
More about Philly G Steak - Philly G Steak- Chattahoochee Food Works

