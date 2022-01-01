East Atlanta Village restaurants you'll love

East Atlanta Village restaurants
Toast

East Atlanta Village's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Ramen
Ramen
Must-try East Atlanta Village restaurants

Grant Central Pizza East

PIZZA

Grant Central Pizza East

1279 Glenwood Avenue, SE, Atlanta

Avg 4 (429 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large (16")$18.00
Build your own: hand-tossed NY style crust, with a thin layer of homemade sauce and freshly shredded mozzarella.
Slice$3.25
Build your own: on big NY cheese slice. Upgrade to Sicilian crust $.50
Large Specialty (16")$18.00
Choose from one of our Specialty Pizzas.
More about Grant Central Pizza East
OK YAKI

TEPPANYAKI • OKONOMIAYAKI

OK YAKI

714 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (147 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Karaage$9.00
Japanese seasoned fried chicken nuggets. Served with lemon wedge and kewpie mayo.
Combo$18.00
Large order of Okonomiyaki over a small order of Yakisoba Noodles with your choice of one topping. Add Vegges to the noodles: Moyashi sprouts, Carrots, Bok Choy, Peppers for $2.50 VEGAN: Vegenaise and vegan cheese and kimchi available by request.
Age Onigiri$5.00
Panko breaded, deep-fried rice triangle with cheese inside. PSC
More about OK YAKI
Lifting Noodles Ramen

 

Lifting Noodles Ramen

925 Battery Avenue Southeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ChicKEN Ramen$15.00
Creamy broth, grilled chicken, noodles, sweet corn, bean sprouts, bamboo shoots, black mushroom, scallions, sesame seeds, pickled ginger, marinated soft-boiled egg, fried onions, & roasted seaweed
More about Lifting Noodles Ramen
Elder Tree Public House

 

Elder Tree Public House

469 Flat Shoals ave SE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Elder Tree Public House
