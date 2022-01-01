East Atlanta Village restaurants you'll love
PIZZA
Grant Central Pizza East
1279 Glenwood Avenue, SE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Large (16")
|$18.00
Build your own: hand-tossed NY style crust, with a thin layer of homemade sauce and freshly shredded mozzarella.
|Slice
|$3.25
Build your own: on big NY cheese slice. Upgrade to Sicilian crust $.50
|Large Specialty (16")
|$18.00
Choose from one of our Specialty Pizzas.
TEPPANYAKI • OKONOMIAYAKI
OK YAKI
714 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Karaage
|$9.00
Japanese seasoned fried chicken nuggets. Served with lemon wedge and kewpie mayo.
|Combo
|$18.00
Large order of Okonomiyaki over a small order of Yakisoba Noodles with your choice of one topping. Add Vegges to the noodles: Moyashi sprouts, Carrots, Bok Choy, Peppers for $2.50 VEGAN: Vegenaise and vegan cheese and kimchi available by request.
|Age Onigiri
|$5.00
Panko breaded, deep-fried rice triangle with cheese inside. PSC
Lifting Noodles Ramen
925 Battery Avenue Southeast, Atlanta
|Popular items
|ChicKEN Ramen
|$15.00
Creamy broth, grilled chicken, noodles, sweet corn, bean sprouts, bamboo shoots, black mushroom, scallions, sesame seeds, pickled ginger, marinated soft-boiled egg, fried onions, & roasted seaweed