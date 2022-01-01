Grant Park bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Grant Park
More about Buteco
TAPAS
Buteco
1039 Grant street Suite C-10, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Savory Sampler
|$16.00
Your choice of 3 savory bites, served with dipping sauces
|Churros
|$7.00
Bavarian cream filled, served with dolce de leche.
|Pesto, Basil, Mozzarella Waffle
|$10.00
Our savory pão de queijo (cheese bread) waffle, stuffed with fresh basil, red peppers, and mozzarella cheese, and served with a side of basil pesto sauce.
Vegetarian, Gluten Free
More about The Beverly
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Beverly
790 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Super Mario Burger
|$15.00
|The Beverly
|$12.00
|Blackened Salmon
|$22.00