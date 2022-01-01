Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Grant Park

Grant Park restaurants
Toast

Grant Park restaurants that serve carne asada

Buteco image

TAPAS

Buteco

1039 Grant street Suite C-10, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (292 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada$4.50
More about Buteco
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar

304 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (611 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Torta$12.50
Carne Asada Plato$18.00
Grilled steak served with a side of our "Green" rice and black beans, a chile toreado, guacamole and corn tortillas.
More about Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar

