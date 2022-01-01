Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Carne asada in
Grant Park
/
Atlanta
/
Grant Park
/
Carne Asada
Grant Park restaurants that serve carne asada
TAPAS
Buteco
1039 Grant street Suite C-10, Atlanta
Avg 4.7
(292 reviews)
Carne Asada
$4.50
More about Buteco
FRENCH FRIES
Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar
304 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta
Avg 4.5
(611 reviews)
Carne Asada Torta
$12.50
Carne Asada Plato
$18.00
Grilled steak served with a side of our "Green" rice and black beans, a chile toreado, guacamole and corn tortillas.
More about Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Grant Park
Salmon
Grilled Chicken
More near Grant Park to explore
Buckhead
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Midtown
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Old Fourth Ward
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Westside / Home Park
Avg 4
(15 restaurants)
Poncey-Highland
Avg 4.9
(6 restaurants)
Little Five Points
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Atlantic Station
No reviews yet
Kirkwood
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Morningside / Lenox Park
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Gainesville
No reviews yet
Athens
Avg 4.5
(47 restaurants)
Lagrange
No reviews yet
Macon
Avg 4.9
(12 restaurants)
Milledgeville
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Warner Robins
No reviews yet
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(137 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(281 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(615 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(273 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston