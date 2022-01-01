Chicken sandwiches in Grant Park
Grant Park restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
TAPAS
Buteco
1039 Grant street Suite C-10, Atlanta
|Savory Sampler
|$16.00
Your choice of 3 savory bites, served with dipping sauces
|Churros
|$7.00
Bavarian cream filled, served with dolce de leche.
|Pesto, Basil, Mozzarella Waffle
|$10.00
Our savory pão de queijo (cheese bread) waffle, stuffed with fresh basil, red peppers, and mozzarella cheese, and served with a side of basil pesto sauce.
Vegetarian, Gluten Free
Parkside Kitchen & Cocktails
1039 Grant St, Atlanta
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich and Fries
|$16.95
Fried Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with blue crumbles, lettuce, tomato and pickles on a Kaiser bun. Served with shoestring French Fries.
Loaded Fries for additional $3.00