Chicken sandwiches in Grant Park

Go
Grant Park restaurants
Toast

Grant Park restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Buteco image

TAPAS

Buteco

1039 Grant street Suite C-10, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (292 reviews)
Takeout
Savory Sampler$16.00
Your choice of 3 savory bites, served with dipping sauces
Churros$7.00
Bavarian cream filled, served with dolce de leche.
Pesto, Basil, Mozzarella Waffle$10.00
Our savory pão de queijo (cheese bread) waffle, stuffed with fresh basil, red peppers, and mozzarella cheese, and served with a side of basil pesto sauce.
Vegetarian, Gluten Free
More about Buteco
Parkside Kitchen & Cocktails image

 

Parkside Kitchen & Cocktails

1039 Grant St, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich and Fries$16.95
Fried Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with blue crumbles, lettuce, tomato and pickles on a Kaiser bun. Served with shoestring French Fries.
Loaded Fries for additional $3.00
More about Parkside Kitchen & Cocktails

Browse other tasty dishes in Grant Park

Waffles

Map

More near Grant Park to explore

Buckhead

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Old Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Westside / Home Park

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Poncey-Highland

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Kirkwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Morningside / Lenox Park

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Little Five Points

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Atlantic Station

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston