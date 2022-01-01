Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Grant Park

Grant Park restaurants
Grant Park restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki image

 

Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki

1039 Grant St. Suite B10, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Teppan Grilled Chicken (1/2 cup)$6.00
More about Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki
S Grilled Chicken Quesadilla image

FRENCH FRIES

Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar

304 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (611 reviews)
Takeout
S Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
A large flour tortilla filled with fresh seasoned grilled chicken and grilled onions and roasted peppers, Monteray Jack cheese, folded and grilled. Served with "Green" rice, sour cream and a side of our house red sauce.
Lunch Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
More about Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar

