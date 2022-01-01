Waffles in Grant Park

Buteco

1039 Grant street Suite C-10, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (292 reviews)
Takeout
Plain Waffle$9.00
Vegetarian. Gluten-free. The classic version of our savory pão de queijo (cheese bread) waffle, made with with tapioca flour and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of guava jelly.
Bacon, Egg, & Cheddar Waffle$10.00
Our savory pão de queijo (cheese bread) waffle, stuffed with crispy bacon and cheddar cheese, and topped with a soft boiled egg. Served with a side of guava jelly. Gluten free.
Pesto, Basil, Mozzarella Waffle$10.00
Our savory pão de queijo (cheese bread) waffle, stuffed with fresh basil, red peppers, and mozzarella cheese, and served with a side of basil pesto sauce.
Vegetarian, Gluten Free
Parkside Kitchen & Cocktails image

 

Parkside Kitchen & Cocktails

1039 Grant St, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Park Side Chicken & Waffle$19.00
Golden brown waffle served with fried chicken, topped with fresh assortment of berries and powdered sugar and maple syrup
