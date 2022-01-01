Waffles in Grant Park
Grant Park restaurants that serve waffles
TAPAS
Buteco
1039 Grant street Suite C-10, Atlanta
|Plain Waffle
|$9.00
Vegetarian. Gluten-free. The classic version of our savory pão de queijo (cheese bread) waffle, made with with tapioca flour and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of guava jelly.
|Bacon, Egg, & Cheddar Waffle
|$10.00
Our savory pão de queijo (cheese bread) waffle, stuffed with crispy bacon and cheddar cheese, and topped with a soft boiled egg. Served with a side of guava jelly. Gluten free.
|Pesto, Basil, Mozzarella Waffle
|$10.00
Our savory pão de queijo (cheese bread) waffle, stuffed with fresh basil, red peppers, and mozzarella cheese, and served with a side of basil pesto sauce.
Vegetarian, Gluten Free